Chart shows that the Pixel 9 series grabbed U.S. market share from the iPhone

A graph posted online by statcounter shows an interesting trend in the market shares of three major phone manufacturers in the U.S. that started taking shape in September 2024. Around that time, Apple saw a marked decline in the U.S. market share of the iPhone. The decline continued through the end of October which is interesting since that time period includes the September 20th release of the new iPhone 16 series.





The top line of the chart shows Apple's U.S. market share over the last 12 months. The middle line represents Samsung's market share in the country, while the third line shows us the Pixel's U.S. share for the last year. Apple and Samsung are the top two smartphone vendors in the States. Google is third with Motorola fourth,









But what is even more interesting, and exciting for Google and Pixel fans, is the sharp hike in Pixel market share at the same time that the iPhone started losing ground in the States. This can be easily spotted in the statcounter chart. At the beginning of September, the Pixel 9 line had been out for slightly more than a week and the strong increase in market share continued throughout October.





Pixel 9 series, Last week, Google parent Alphabet released its third-quarter earnings, and the category titled "Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices" showed a strong 29% year-over-year gain in revenue. Considering that this is the category that includes theseries, this increase would suggest that Pixel 9 series demand was strong . And the statcounter graph seems to dovetail with the earnings report.









So Pixel's U.S. market share rises at the same time that the iPhone's U.S. share starts to decline. One could reach the conclusion that the strength in Pixel demand was responsible for the weakness in the demand for the iPhone in the U.S. from September through October.





The statcounter graph includes the U.S. market share of one other phone manufacturer, Samsung. While the iPhone lost market share in the U.S. during September and October, and the Pixel's market share rose during those two months, Samsung has held a pretty stable slice of the U.S. smartphone pie ever since the beginning of this year. Even during September and October, when the Pixel 9 was adding market share and the iPhone was losing share, Samsung's share stayed remarkably consistent.





Pixel 9 line in the U.S. resulted in weaker iPhone demand. Make no mistake about it, Pixel sales trail both Apple You might expect the strength of the Android-powered Pixel in the U.S. to harm the market share of popular Android manufacturer Samsung in the country. Instead, over the previous two months, the strength of theline in the U.S. resulted in weaker iPhone demand. Make no mistake about it, Pixel sales trail bothand Samsung by a large margin in the U.S., but Google closed the huge gap during the last two months.



