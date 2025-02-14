Apple's Siri makeover is at risk. Will it be delayed even further?



This Siri overhaul is a key component of Apple Intelligence, Apple's initiative to compete in the evolving AI landscape and drive iPhone upgrades. However, it has experienced a somewhat rocky launch, with features rolled out incrementally since October and some, like news summaries, receiving criticism for technical issues.





A more personal Siri will take longer to arrive

Apple showcased three significant Siri enhancements last June at their developer conference, even going as far as advertising some of them to its customer base: The ability for Siri to understand and respond to natural language more effectively, deeper integration with apps allowing for more complex tasks, and proactive suggestions based on user context. While Apple hinted that these changes wouldn't arrive until 2025, the timeline was not clearly defined.









The ultimate goal is to create a more versatile Siri capable of seamlessly accessing users' personal data and communication. Insiders testing the new Siri have reported inconsistencies in the functionality of these features, and with the anticipated release of the developer beta version of iOS 18 .4 soon, time is of the essence. One option that is reportedly being considered is to include the features in the April release but keep them disabled by default, then enabling them automatically with the iOS 18 .5 update.





One example improvement that was given is the ability for users to be able to request a file or song mentioned in a text conversation with a friend, and Siri would automatically locate it. Apple also demonstrated Siri's ability to quickly find a driver's license number by searching through photos. This specific feature, demonstrated as a highlight, is now reportedly at risk of being delayed.



This delay will also affect other upcoming Apple products. For example, the more advanced version of App Intents is critical to the operation of the rumored Apple smart home hub, an AI device designed to control smart home appliances and Facetime, which is reportedly scheduled for release later this year. Additionally, this situation may also push back some iOS 19 features, initially planned for this year, to 2026.





The bigger picture at Apple

For Apple, getting Siri right is paramount. Siri, introduced in 2011, was initially a groundbreaking development, but it has since fallen behind its competitors, becoming a symbol of Apple's AI shortcomings. Now, the company faces the challenge of catching up to its competitors in the AI arena, such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta.





Apple Intelligence was available. Apple's AI team has struggled with deadlines, and some believe the system's release was rushed. Meanwhile, Apple is restructuring its AI division, bringing in Kim Vorrath to a senior role. Apple CEO Tim Cook has stated the company will continue investing in innovation. While iPhone sales dipped slightly during the holiday quarter, Cook noted that the new iPhone 16 performed better in regions wherewas available.





These potential setbacks for Apple's AI ambitions raise questions about the company's ability to keep pace in this rapidly evolving field. The delays and reported internal struggles suggest a more complicated challenge than simply adding new features. However, while I'm eager to experience the promised enhancements, I also value stability and seamless performance. It's a fine line, but in my personal opinion, a delayed but improved Siri experience might be preferable to a rushed launch that falls short of expectations.