Apple's AirPods Pro 3 could come with three major new features, but only two will work at launch
It sounds like not everything that's new and cool about the impending AirPods Pro 3 will actually be functional right off the bat.
Although admittedly not the most exciting product Apple is widely expected to unveil next week, the AirPods Pro 3 are undoubtedly having their appeal substantially boosted by the advanced age of the company's current best wireless earbuds.
Yes, the AirPods Pro 2 are nearly three years old (two in a version bundled with a USB-C charging case), which naturally means the new edition that's virtually guaranteed to see daylight this fall is also just about etched in stone as a major upgrade of its predecessor.
Interestingly (although not exactly shockingly), the AirPods Pro 3 are tipped to look largely the same as the Pro 2 on the outside... which almost makes me more excited about a presumably spectacular set of internal upgrades. According to multiple credible sources around the interweb, that will include a long-awaited (and rumored) heart rate monitor, an equally handy temperature sensor, and a live translation feature that a number of Apple's rivals have actually supported for a while now.
Unfortunately, not all three of those tools might be usable right off the bat, at least according to a new 9to5Mac report. This quotes an "anonymous" (but presumably trustworthy) tipster as saying that the AirPods Pro 3's live translation functionality "is not ready" yet and "will likely be added in a later software update."
As you can imagine, there are no words on exactly when that software update might arrive (probably because not even Apple knows that at the moment), but the good news is heart rate and temperature sensing should work just fine for the earliest AirPods Pro 3 adopters later this month.
The Powerbeats Pro 2 already come with a functional heart rate monitor, but no temperature sensing or live translation functionality. | Image Credit -- Apple
As disappointing as it is to hear that the super-premium earbuds Apple has been working on for three years are not fully "ready" for primetime, those two potentially game-changing new technologies and the promise of a third, slightly less groundbreaking one should be enough to convince a lot of AirPods Pro 2 owners to upgrade... as long as the price is right.
Of course, with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 available for a whopping $250 with a built-in heart rate monitor and no temperature sensor or live translation capabilities, it seems like the best we can hope for is that the AirPods Pro 3 won't exceed $300.
