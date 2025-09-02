Apple's AirPods Pro 3 could come with three major new features, but only two will work at launch

AirPods Pro 3





Yes, the AirPods Pro 2 are nearly three years old (two in a version bundled with a USB-C charging case), which naturally means the new edition that's virtually guaranteed to see daylight this fall is also just about etched in stone as a major upgrade of its predecessor.





AirPods Pro 3 Unfortunately, not all three of those tools might be usable right off the bat, at least according to a new 9to5Mac report . This quotes an "anonymous" (but presumably trustworthy) tipster as saying that the's live translation functionality "is not ready" yet and "will likely be added in a later software update."





AirPods Pro 3 adopters later this month. As you can imagine, there are no words on exactly when that software update might arrive (probably because not even Apple knows that at the moment), but the good news is heart rate and temperature sensing should work just fine for the earliestadopters later this month.









As disappointing as it is to hear that the super-premium earbuds Apple has been working on for three years are not fully "ready" for primetime, those two potentially game-changing new technologies and the promise of a third, slightly less groundbreaking one should be enough to convince a lot of AirPods Pro 2 owners to upgrade... as long as the price is right.





AirPods Pro 3 won't exceed $300. Of course, with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 available for a whopping $250 with a built-in heart rate monitor and no temperature sensor or live translation capabilities, it seems like the best we can hope for is that thewon't exceed $300.





