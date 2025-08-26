Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 are dropping the physical aspect, but everything else is basically the same
The AirPods Pro 3 will very heavily resemble the AirPods Pro 2, except for when it comes to the physical button.
Apple will very likely announce the AirPods Pro 3 next month, alongside the iPhone 17 series, and now we know a few more details about the upcoming wireless earphones. A prominent source of Apple-related leaks has been able to confirm a change to the case, as well as if there will be any size differences.
Other than that, however, it seems that the AirPods Pro 3 will be very similar to their predecessors. The case will, despite prior reports to the contrary, remain about the same size as the AirPods Pro 2. How the earphones themselves are designed will also likely remain similar.
Unlike many true wireless earphones, both Apple and Samsung actually excel at audio with their own offerings. Both the Galaxy Buds line and the AirPods line provide excellent bang for your buck earphones.
Yes, some wired IEMs (in-ear monitors) will sound even better, but you’ll find it pretty difficult to find much better wireless audio in this form factor. When it comes to soundstage, detail retrieval, and overall tuning, both the Galaxy Buds and the AirPods are outstanding, with the former just barely being a tad better.
However, even if the AirPods Pro 3 is completely similar to the AirPods Pro 2, I don’t expect its price to go down. On the contrary, we might even see a slight increase on the price tag. This is mostly because of two reasons: tariff uncertainty, and the new touch controls.
Switching from physical buttons to touch interfaces usually saves manufacturers money, but the other is also equally possible.
The AirPods Pro 3 will apparently drop the physical button that you use to enter pairing mode. Instead, Apple will employ the use of a small touch interface, very much like what the company has done with the AirPods 4.
Other than that, however, it seems that the AirPods Pro 3 will be very similar to their predecessors. The case will, despite prior reports to the contrary, remain about the same size as the AirPods Pro 2. How the earphones themselves are designed will also likely remain similar.
People who are into audio and have used the AirPods Pro 2 are probably going to be fine with this. While improvements — no matter how subtle — are always nice, they’re not always practical. Especially for a device that’s as good as the AirPods.
Expect your AirPods Pro 3 to look like this. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Unlike many true wireless earphones, both Apple and Samsung actually excel at audio with their own offerings. Both the Galaxy Buds line and the AirPods line provide excellent bang for your buck earphones.
Yes, some wired IEMs (in-ear monitors) will sound even better, but you’ll find it pretty difficult to find much better wireless audio in this form factor. When it comes to soundstage, detail retrieval, and overall tuning, both the Galaxy Buds and the AirPods are outstanding, with the former just barely being a tad better.
However, even if the AirPods Pro 3 is completely similar to the AirPods Pro 2, I don’t expect its price to go down. On the contrary, we might even see a slight increase on the price tag. This is mostly because of two reasons: tariff uncertainty, and the new touch controls.
Switching from physical buttons to touch interfaces usually saves manufacturers money, but the other is also equally possible.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: