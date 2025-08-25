AirPods Pro 3 might watch your heart – but will it change your workouts?
Apple's new AirPods Pro 3 may monitor your heart during workouts — but is it enough to make a real difference for fitness tracking?
Apple is reportedly going to introduce a new AirPods Pro model this year, together with the iPhone 17 lineup in September. Now, reputable insider Mark Gurman claims that the Cupertino tech giant is planning to add a key feature to the upcoming AirPods Pro 3: heart rate monitoring.
In Gurman's Power On newsletter, the insider adds that there will be new AirPods Pro earbuds with potential heart-rate monitoring. The feature isn't entirely new; Apple has already introduced heart rate monitoring on the Powerbeats Pro 2 earlier in the year.
Whether this feature will actually change your workouts depends on how you use it, though. If you're already tracking heart rate through an Apple Watch or other fitness device, the AirPods Pro 3 might be redundant. But for people who prefer lightweight gear or want real-time heart rate feedback during runs, cycling, or gym sessions without an extra device, it could make workouts more intuitive and help you hit your target zones more easily.
Meanwhile, apart from this feature, the AirPods Pro 3 are said to come with improvements to sound quality, better active noise cancellation, and potentially, a design change.
The current AirPods Pro model, the AirPods Pro 2, was launched back in September of 2022. So it's been quite a while, and it's about time they get a successor. The AirPods Pro 2 got updated with a USB-C charging case in September 2023.
The Apple event is expected to happen on September 9 (Apple itself leaked it). We expect to see a new iPhone 17 Air model, a super-slim competitor to the Galaxy S25 Edge, a new camera island design to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and Apple Watch models during the event as well.
I am personally eager to see what other improvements the new AirPods Pro 3 will bring, and I may be in for an upgrade this year. It seems this September event is bound to be exciting.
AirPods Pro 2. | Image Credit - Apple
