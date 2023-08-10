Apple iPhone 15 September event: all new announcements to expect





When will be Apple's iPhone 15 September event?





September 13 at 10AM PT





All indications point to a September 12 or September 13 Apple iPhone 15 event, with prevalence to the Wednesday, September 13 date given that the somber September 11 date is on Monday, while last year's iPhone 13 crop was announced again on Wednesday. As for the Apple iPhone 15 September event time, it should start at the usual 10AM Pacific Time.





Rumored Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max specs and functions

6x periscope zoom camera (15 Pro Max)

6.69-inch/6.12-inch displays with thinner bezels

Titanium frame

Programmable Action Button

Larger battery

3nm Apple A17 chipset

Up to 2TB storage

USB-C port

$100 higher starting prices



Besides the lighter titanium frames and more elegant display bezels, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and 15 Pro should have two very visible design differences that will make them immediately stand out from the Besides the lighter titanium frames and more elegant display bezels, theand 15 Pro should have two very visible design differences that will make them immediately stand out from the iPhone 14 Pro Max crowd.





One is the 5x-6x periscope zoom camera on the 15 Pro Max and the other is the demise of the mute switch for a flush Action Button that can be mapped to run the Accessibility, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Translate, or Voice Memo functions. The iPhone 15 Pro line phones are also expected to ship with better battery life thanks to the new 3nm Apple A17 processor and bigger battery packs, as well as with USB-C charging and data ports. They may cost at least $100 more, though.



The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus specs and functions to look forward to at Apple's September event

New 48MP cameras

Dynamic Island cutout

4nm Apple A16 chipset

Larger batteries

Faster LPDDR5 RAM

Brighter M12 OLED display

USB-C port

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could borrow the 48MP main camera sensor resolution from the 14 Pro models. The larger sensor should enable them to collect more light for night shots and hit more detailed 2x zoom photos, as it crops from the main sensor. The screens, albeit still with slow 60Hz refresh, should now be brighter as Apple will supposedly equip the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus with Samsung's 12th gen OLED display tech that was heretofore reserved for the Pro models. Last but not least, the Dynamic Island cutout and the USB-C port should become standard across the iPhone 15 line. TheandPlus could borrow the 48MP main camera sensor resolution from the 14 Pro models. The larger sensor should enable them to collect more light for night shots and hit more detailed 2x zoom photos, as it crops from the main sensor. The screens, albeit still with slow 60Hz refresh, should now be brighter as Apple will supposedly equip theand 15 Plus with Samsung's 12th gen OLED display tech that was heretofore reserved for the Pro models. Last but not least, the Dynamic Island cutout and the USB-C port should become standard across theline.





Expected iPhone 15 preorder price and release



