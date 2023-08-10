Apple iPhone 15 September event: all new announcements to expect
The iPhone 15 may be announced at a September 13 event and Apple is gearing up for the biggest change in its iPhone lineup since the introduction of the notch, but it could also announce new Apple Watch series as well as Mac computers.
Besides the lighter titanium frames and more elegant display bezels, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and 15 Pro should have two very visible design differences that will make them immediately stand out from the iPhone 14 Pro Max crowd.
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could borrow the 48MP main camera sensor resolution from the 14 Pro models. The larger sensor should enable them to collect more light for night shots and hit more detailed 2x zoom photos, as it crops from the main sensor. The screens, albeit still with slow 60Hz refresh, should now be brighter as Apple will supposedly equip the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus with Samsung's 12th gen OLED display tech that was heretofore reserved for the Pro models. Last but not least, the Dynamic Island cutout and the USB-C port should become standard across the iPhone 15 line.
All new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will replace the aging Lightning port with a USB-C one and should sport a Dynamic Island display cutout across the series. Here are all the announcements to expect at Apple's September 2023 event:
- Apple iPhone 15 series
- Apple Watch 9 series
- Apple Watch Ultra 2
- AirPods with USB-C
- iOS 17 release
When will be Apple's iPhone 15 September event?
- September 13 at 10AM PT
All indications point to a September 12 or September 13 Apple iPhone 15 event, with prevalence to the Wednesday, September 13 date given that the somber September 11 date is on Monday, while last year's iPhone 13 crop was announced again on Wednesday. As for the Apple iPhone 15 September event time, it should start at the usual 10AM Pacific Time.
Rumored Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max specs and functions
- 6x periscope zoom camera (15 Pro Max)
- 6.69-inch/6.12-inch displays with thinner bezels
- Titanium frame
- Programmable Action Button
- Larger battery
- 3nm Apple A17 chipset
- Up to 2TB storage
- USB-C port
- $100 higher starting prices
One is the 5x-6x periscope zoom camera on the 15 Pro Max and the other is the demise of the mute switch for a flush Action Button that can be mapped to run the Accessibility, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Translate, or Voice Memo functions. The iPhone 15 Pro line phones are also expected to ship with better battery life thanks to the new 3nm Apple A17 processor and bigger battery packs, as well as with USB-C charging and data ports. They may cost at least $100 more, though.
The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus specs and functions to look forward to at Apple's September event
- New 48MP cameras
- Dynamic Island cutout
- 4nm Apple A16 chipset
- Larger batteries
- Faster LPDDR5 RAM
- Brighter M12 OLED display
- USB-C port
Expected iPhone 15 preorder price and release
While the iPhone 15 may still start from $799 and the iPhone 15 Plus from $899, the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to be bumped to $1099 and the iPhone 15 Pri Max price to be $1199 for the base model. This would reflect the new premium design and materials, as well as the new hardware specs installed in the iPhone 15 Pro line. The iPhone 15 preorders are expected to start on Friday, September 15, with an iPhone 15 series release date to follow the next Friday, September 22.
Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2
- New S9 chip
- New pink color
The Watch Series 9 will contain the best Apple Watch hardware money can buy in its premier smartwatch line after it gets announced in September 2023, as it is expected to ship with a faster S9 chipset.
Last year, Apple released a Watch Ultra, as well as added features like Crash Detection, more health and sleep tracking options, as well as a vastly improved Workout App so an Ultra 2 is unlikely to make a cameo at the iPhone 15 event with anything new but the S9 processor, but there will be plenty else to look forward to then, so tune in on September 13 at 10AM Pacific!
