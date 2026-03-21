Another foldable iPhone delay? Not the worst thing to happen
The foldable iPhone is getting delayed again? Honestly, if it is, I'm all for it.
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This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
This is most likely what the foldable iPhone will look like. | Image by Talks Tech Newz
Apple is, as we all know, very late to the foldable smartphone party. Details of a foldable iPhone only started coming out last year, with release dates being reported for both 2026 and 2027. The last handful of months have all but confirmed that Apple’s foldable flagship is coming out this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
According to the report, even if Apple does delay the release of its highly anticipated foldable, it won’t be by much. Instead of coming out in September alongside the iPhone 18, the foldable iPhone might reportedly launch in December instead.
So yes, we would have to wait an extra couple of months, but after the years and years of waiting that has happened prior, I think that Apple fans won’t mind another two months. It also gives time for the industry to get accustomed to the iPhone 18 Pro models. The base iPhone 18 is, of course, coming out early next year in line with the company’s new release schedule.
It would be an understatement to say that a lot is hinging on a successful launch for the foldable iPhone. Apple is rightfully being very cautious.
For starters, this is an entirely new category for the company. Apple has not made mainstream foldable-display products before and this release is meant to cement its roadmap for future foldable iPhone models, a foldable iPad, and perhaps even something entirely new.
Also, the years of waiting mean that Apple’s entire customer base, as well as potential customers waiting to see how this phone turns out, all have very high expectations. According to reports, Apple has not been able to completely eliminate the display crease as it wanted, so the phone needs to blow people away in other key areas.
Given the company’s recent track record with hardware and software problems in the last couple of years, I think that a little more time in the oven might do the foldable iPhone a lot of good. The iPhone 17 Pro came out with a redesign that led to cellular issues after launch, so the foldable’s entirely new chassis and display need to be rock solid.
I, personally, think you should skip the foldable iPhone for a myriad of reasons. But for the countless number of you that are going to be getting one on launch day regardless, I hope that Apple makes full use of any potential delays.
However, a new report has come out about Apple’s upcoming iPhone models for this year and the next, alleging that the company might delay its foldable yet again. If it does, this won’t be the first time that Apple has pushed back the release of something: we’re still waiting for the Apple Intelligence features shown off in 2024.
But, in my opinion, the foldable iPhone delay that this report talks about is far from the worst thing that can happen, mainly for two reasons.
It’s not a major delay
A render of the foldable iPhone based on early leaks. | Image by Fpt.
According to the report, even if Apple does delay the release of its highly anticipated foldable, it won’t be by much. Instead of coming out in September alongside the iPhone 18, the foldable iPhone might reportedly launch in December instead.
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And, more importantly than it only being a small delay, such a move will also allow Apple to get another thing done. Arguably a much more crucial step.
Finishing touches on the foldable iPhone
Apple's foldable won't look like most other rival phones. | Image by Ben Geskin
It would be an understatement to say that a lot is hinging on a successful launch for the foldable iPhone. Apple is rightfully being very cautious.
For starters, this is an entirely new category for the company. Apple has not made mainstream foldable-display products before and this release is meant to cement its roadmap for future foldable iPhone models, a foldable iPad, and perhaps even something entirely new.
Also, the years of waiting mean that Apple’s entire customer base, as well as potential customers waiting to see how this phone turns out, all have very high expectations. According to reports, Apple has not been able to completely eliminate the display crease as it wanted, so the phone needs to blow people away in other key areas.
Lastly, the company has decided to go with a different approach for its foldable iPhone. It is a wide-folding design sort of like the Huawei Pura X, something that Samsung wishes to combat with the upcoming Galaxy Z Wide Fold. We, and Apple itself, don’t know whether this form factor will perform well or not, which is why the phone really needs to wow everyone come December.
What aspect does the foldable iPhone need to absolutely nail to succeed?
Given the company’s recent track record with hardware and software problems in the last couple of years, I think that a little more time in the oven might do the foldable iPhone a lot of good. The iPhone 17 Pro came out with a redesign that led to cellular issues after launch, so the foldable’s entirely new chassis and display need to be rock solid.
Meanwhile, Apple Intelligence is hardly the first software-related blunder from the company in recent memory. Liquid Glass still remains divisive and who could forget when iPadOS 18 bricked some M4 iPad models? App multitasking on the foldable iPhone is apparently a new feature, in addition to a slightly redesigned iOS, so Apple really needs to nail the presentation this time around.
I, personally, think you should skip the foldable iPhone for a myriad of reasons. But for the countless number of you that are going to be getting one on launch day regardless, I hope that Apple makes full use of any potential delays.
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