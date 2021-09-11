Notification Center

Android Software updates Amazon

Major update headed to Amazon's Kindles in the coming weeks

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Major update headed to Amazon's Kindles in the coming weeks
Amazon is preparing a major update for its Kindles, which is supposed to make them easier to navigate. The update is expected to roll out “in the coming weeks,” but Amazon has already spilled the beans on what’s included.

Before we go into any details, here are the Kindle models eligible for the upcoming update: Kindle 8th-generation and later, Paperwhite 7th-generation and later, as well as all the Oasis devices.

Moving on to the actual update, Amazon revealed that it will add the ability to adjust the device’s brightness, turn on Airplane Mode, and get to All Setting with a simple swipe down from the top of the screen. Also, users will be able to easily switch between Home and Library, or their current book using the new bottom navigation.

Besides the information about the next major update, Amazon also teased another update that should be released later this year. This update will bring an improved Home and Library experience, including a new filter and sort menus, a new collections view, and an interactive scroll bar.

All these new features will be added on top of what Amazon has already delivered throughout the year, such as faster downloads and the ability to set a book cover as screensaver (without-ads devices only).

