Prepare your wallet: Amazon just dropped Prime Day 2026 dates, and big tech deals are incoming
One of the biggest shopping events of the year returns this June.
Big tech deals are on the horizon. | Image by Amazon
Top-tier bargain hunters — like yours truly, he said humbly — know there are only two shopping events worth living for: Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. While the former is still far away, the latter is much closer than you think. In fact, it’s just a few weeks away, as Amazon just dropped the exact dates of this year’s Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day 2026 will kick off on June 23 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through June 26, according to a new blog post. That means Prime members will have four whole days to shop generous deals across more than 35 categories, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers — you know, all the goodies.
Yes, you do need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day 2026 deals. Most of the offers during the event — especially the best ones — are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.
That being said, you can simply activate a 30-day free trial without paying for a full membership just to shop during the event. This way, you can browse Amazon for generous deals, score big savings, and cancel your subscription afterwards if you decide you don’t need the additional perks, like same-day delivery on grocery orders over $25 or access to Amazon Music.
Expect generous deals on some of the best smartphones, tablets, wearables, and headphones on the market during Prime Day 2026. While Amazon hasn’t disclosed the exact discounts or devices that will be treated with the Prime Day deal love this year, past events show that the retailer usually discounts top-tier devices like the latest Galaxy S lineup and Google Pixel phones.
If Amazon is feeling generous, we might see a $250 markdown on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and a $350 price cut on the Pixel 10 Pro XL. I also expect to see deals on high-end Samsung tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10+ and possibly the Galaxy Tab S11. The former might be selling for at least $200 off, while the latter might get a $120 discount.
Premium headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra will likely be selling for less as well. These days, the Sonys go for around $152 off, so it wouldn't surprise me if they are available at this markdown during Prime Day as well. As for the Bose cans, well, they might be selling for at least $50 off.
I won’t be surprised to see juicy discounts on sleek smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), and the Pixel Watch 4 either. The Classic model regularly drops by $130, while the rugged Ultra can be found at discounts ranging from $50 to $111. As for the Pixel, I think it might get a lovely $60 markdown just as it did back in March when it was selling at a new all-time low price.
You can find the best Prime Day 2026 smartphone deals right here on PhoneArena.com. Every Prime Day, our team of elite deal hunters scours Amazon for the best offers on phones, smartwatches, tablets, wireless headphones, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers, curating them in dedicated roundups.
Being savvy shoppers themselves, our deal hounds can easily spot which discount is real and which price was inflated just to make it look like a bargain. Make sure to also keep tabs on PhoneArena’s Deals section, as our team will be tracking the latest offers and reporting them in individual deal posts, keeping you up to speed with all of the top deals on Prime Day 2026.
When will Amazon’s Prime Day 2026 begin?
Amazon Prime Day 2026 will kick off on June 23 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through June 26, according to a new blog post. That means Prime members will have four whole days to shop generous deals across more than 35 categories, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers — you know, all the goodies.
What are you hunting for this Prime Day?
Do I need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day 2026 deals?
Yes, you do need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day 2026 deals. Most of the offers during the event — especially the best ones — are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.
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What Prime Day 2026 mobile tech deals to expect
Expect plenty of deep discounts this year. | Image by PhoneArena
Expect generous deals on some of the best smartphones, tablets, wearables, and headphones on the market during Prime Day 2026. While Amazon hasn’t disclosed the exact discounts or devices that will be treated with the Prime Day deal love this year, past events show that the retailer usually discounts top-tier devices like the latest Galaxy S lineup and Google Pixel phones.
Premium headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra will likely be selling for less as well. These days, the Sonys go for around $152 off, so it wouldn't surprise me if they are available at this markdown during Prime Day as well. As for the Bose cans, well, they might be selling for at least $50 off.
I won’t be surprised to see juicy discounts on sleek smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), and the Pixel Watch 4 either. The Classic model regularly drops by $130, while the rugged Ultra can be found at discounts ranging from $50 to $111. As for the Pixel, I think it might get a lovely $60 markdown just as it did back in March when it was selling at a new all-time low price.
Where to find the best Prime Day 2026 smartphone deals
You can find the best Prime Day 2026 smartphone deals right here on PhoneArena.com. Every Prime Day, our team of elite deal hunters scours Amazon for the best offers on phones, smartwatches, tablets, wireless headphones, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers, curating them in dedicated roundups.
Being savvy shoppers themselves, our deal hounds can easily spot which discount is real and which price was inflated just to make it look like a bargain. Make sure to also keep tabs on PhoneArena’s Deals section, as our team will be tracking the latest offers and reporting them in individual deal posts, keeping you up to speed with all of the top deals on Prime Day 2026.
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