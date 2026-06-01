Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Mid-range beauty Galaxy Tab S10 FE packs an S Pen in the box, and it's now even cheaper

The slate is perfect for those who don't need an insane amount of firepower and who don't want to overspend.

0
Preslav Mladenov
By
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy Tab S10 FE.
It also offers pleasant visuals for the price. | Image by PhoneArena

Looking for a capable tablet that won’t break the bank? I believe Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE might tickle your fancy.

Right now, you can get this mid-range slate with 128GB of storage for just south of $420. That’s $80 off its usual cost of around $500. The discount applies to both the Blue and Gray models, so you can pick the one that you like the most. Just be sure to act fast, as Amazon has placed its red “Limited-time deal” tag on the listing, meaning the offer might not stay up for grabs for too long.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128GB: Save $80 on Amazon!
$80 off (16%)
You can now get the Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB of storage for less than $420, thanks to an $80 discount on Amazon. Delivering a dependable performance and gorgeous visuals for the price, this capable slate is worth every penny. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon
Check out today's best deals!
Recommended For You


While it can’t compete with the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE actually ticks all the right boxes for most users. I think you won’t regret getting one if all you do on your slate is watch YouTube, browse the web, and play a casual game like Candy Crush Saga.

Powered by an Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it’s fast enough to handle most tasks without any issues. Day-to-day things like reading tech news on PhoneArena, watching the latest videos on the PhoneArena YouTube channel, and commenting on PhoneArena’s Facebook posts will feel completely effortless.

In addition, the 10.9-inch LCD screen on deck delivers pleasant visuals for the price thanks to its 2304 x 1440 resolution. Meanwhile, its 90Hz refresh rate ensures that scrolling and switching between menus feels snappy and responsive. You even get an S Pen right in the box, saving you even more cash since you won’t have to buy one separately.

Ultimately, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is well worth your hard-earned cash, especially now that you can score it for much less than usual. And I do mean much less, as it’ll set you back a whopping $549.99 on Samsung.com right now, making Amazon’s deal even more irresistible. Don’t miss out!
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16266 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could come with a hefty price tag
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals
Galaxy throttling could finally meet its match, a new report reveals