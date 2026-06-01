Mid-range beauty Galaxy Tab S10 FE packs an S Pen in the box, and it's now even cheaper
The slate is perfect for those who don't need an insane amount of firepower and who don't want to overspend.
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It also offers pleasant visuals for the price. | Image by PhoneArena
Looking for a capable tablet that won’t break the bank? I believe Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE might tickle your fancy.
Right now, you can get this mid-range slate with 128GB of storage for just south of $420. That’s $80 off its usual cost of around $500. The discount applies to both the Blue and Gray models, so you can pick the one that you like the most. Just be sure to act fast, as Amazon has placed its red “Limited-time deal” tag on the listing, meaning the offer might not stay up for grabs for too long.
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While it can’t compete with the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE actually ticks all the right boxes for most users. I think you won’t regret getting one if all you do on your slate is watch YouTube, browse the web, and play a casual game like Candy Crush Saga.
Powered by an Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it’s fast enough to handle most tasks without any issues. Day-to-day things like reading tech news on PhoneArena, watching the latest videos on the PhoneArena YouTube channel, and commenting on PhoneArena’s Facebook posts will feel completely effortless.
In addition, the 10.9-inch LCD screen on deck delivers pleasant visuals for the price thanks to its 2304 x 1440 resolution. Meanwhile, its 90Hz refresh rate ensures that scrolling and switching between menus feels snappy and responsive. You even get an S Pen right in the box, saving you even more cash since you won’t have to buy one separately.
Ultimately, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is well worth your hard-earned cash, especially now that you can score it for much less than usual. And I do mean much less, as it’ll set you back a whopping $549.99 on Samsung.com right now, making Amazon’s deal even more irresistible. Don’t miss out!
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