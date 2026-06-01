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JBL Boombox 4 delivers up to a whopping 210W of output power and can be yours for far less

The speaker even features a replaceable battery in addition to a rugged design and loud sound.

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A JBL Boombox 4 on the beach.
It's just perfect for gatherings on the beach. | Image by JBL

With June just starting, you likely already have a few get-togethers lined up for the summer. As you know, a party is nothing if it’s not backed up by a loud Bluetooth speaker. That’s why I’m happy to report that you can currently save on a new JBL Boombox 4, one of the best speakers on the market, if you don’t dilly-dally and take advantage of this offer right here.

Amazon is feeling generous enough to cut $100 off this bad boy’s price, letting you pick one up for just under $450. The discount applies to select colors, so you can get the one that best matches your style. Some models require you to tap on them to reveal the price, so don’t fret if you see that the price is hidden at first.

JBL Boombox 4: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!
$100 off (18%)
If you've been waiting for a discount on a loud party speaker, the new JBL Boombox 4 is selling for $100 off on Amazon right now. This lets you get one for just under $450. Plus, the deal applies to select colors, so you can get the one that best vibes with you. The speaker delivers up to a whopping 210W of power, has a durable build, and even boasts a swappable battery. Don't miss out!
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As for the device itself, you really can’t go wrong here if you’re looking for a serious party speaker. Packing two woofers, two tweeters, and three passive radiators, it delivers a massive 210W of output power when plugged into an outlet and a nearly identical 200W when running on battery. That makes it a top-tier choice for small to mid-sized gatherings.

Don’t worry about the occasional spilled drink, either. In fact, this speaker can withstand way more than that thanks to its rugged IP68 certification. It's entirely dust-tight and can survive being completely submerged in water for up to 30 minutes, making it the ultimate speaker for the pool.

But the goodies don’t stop there. On top of everything mentioned, it packs a 99.02Wh battery, which delivers up to 34 hours of playback with Playtime Boost turned on or up to 28 hours with it turned off. The best part is the swappable battery, allowing you to pop in a spare to keep the party going or easily replace it when it degrades without buying a whole new speaker.

You can even enjoy lossless audio via USB-C, all while the onboard AI adjusts the sound to limit distortion at high volumes. And if you do need more power, you can use Auracast to pair your Boombox 4 with other compatible JBL speakers. Our friend here indeed brings a lot to the table, so don’t hesitate and treat yourself to one with this deal today!
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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