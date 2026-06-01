JBL Boombox 4 delivers up to a whopping 210W of output power and can be yours for far less

JBL Boombox 4: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! $100 off (18%) If you've been waiting for a discount on a loud party speaker, the new JBL Boombox 4 is selling for $100 off on Amazon right now. This lets you get one for just under $450. Plus, the deal applies to select colors, so you can get the one that best vibes with you. The speaker delivers up to a whopping 210W of power, has a durable build, and even boasts a swappable battery. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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As for the device itself, you really can’t go wrong here if you’re looking for a serious party speaker. Packing two woofers, two tweeters, and three passive radiators, it delivers a massive 210W of output power when plugged into an outlet and a nearly identical 200W when running on battery. That makes it a top-tier choice for small to mid-sized gatherings.Don’t worry about the occasional spilled drink, either. In fact, this speaker can withstand way more than that thanks to its rugged IP68 certification. It's entirely dust-tight and can survive being completely submerged in water for up to 30 minutes, making it the ultimate speaker for the pool.But the goodies don’t stop there. On top of everything mentioned, it packs a 99.02Wh battery, which delivers up to 34 hours of playback with Playtime Boost turned on or up to 28 hours with it turned off. The best part is the swappable battery, allowing you to pop in a spare to keep the party going or easily replace it when it degrades without buying a whole new speaker.You can even enjoy lossless audio via USB-C, all while the onboard AI adjusts the sound to limit distortion at high volumes. And if you do need more power, you can use Auracast to pair your Boombox 4 with other compatible JBL speakers. Our friend here indeed brings a lot to the table, so don’t hesitate and treat yourself to one with this deal today!