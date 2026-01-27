The AirPods Pro 3 hit their best price in a surprise Walmart sale
It’s just the second time these premium earbuds have dropped to such an affordable price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
AirPods Pro 3 to their best price! Right now, you can grab a pair of Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds for $199, which saves you $50 at the retailer.Walmart just slashed the
I know — this discount doesn't seem huge, and Amazon recently had them at $49 off. However, that promo isn't available right now. Even better, the Apple earbuds have been at that price only once, back in December, meaning this is just the second time since launch that they've been so affordable.
Apple didn't design them just for listening, too. You're getting an integrated heart rate sensor that monitors your heart rate and calories across 50 workouts. There's a real-time translation feature on deck to elevate your experience further.
Add in the battery life of up to eight hours with ANC, and you've got the best Apple earbuds for iPhone users. Although they lack a dedicated EQ for tweaking your audio experience and don't integrate seamlessly with Android, these are indeed the most high-end buds you can pair with your iOS device.
I wouldn't normally praise a $50 discount, claiming it's unbelievably good — but in this case, it really is. The AirPods Pro 3 deliver meaningful changes across the board, making your audio experience truly premium. Best part? They're down to their lowest price right now. Simply put, they're impossible to pass up. Act fast because Walmart might not keep that promo live for too long.
The AirPods Pro 3 may look very similar to the previous generation, but they come with some meaningful changes. For starters, they boast an improved fit and stability, making them less likely to fall out.
Apple didn't design them just for listening, too. You're getting an integrated heart rate sensor that monitors your heart rate and calories across 50 workouts. There's a real-time translation feature on deck to elevate your experience further.
Audio quality and ANC performance have also been improved, allowing you to experience truly immersive audio. Enhancements include stronger bass that's not muddy, better clarity, and 3D-like sound.
