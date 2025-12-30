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A surprise 200 MP upgrade for the Oppo Find X9s series is now in the leaks

50 MP cameras are so 2025.

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Oppo Find X9 series for reference. | Image by Oppo

Camera aficionados will have a blast in 2026 – there is an abundance of camera phones to choose from, and the upcoming Oppo Find X9s series could offer something enticing as well.

Previously, it was expected that the smaller-screen Find X9s and Find X9s Plus by Oppo would arrive with a 50 MP telephoto. Scratch that! We're talking about a 200 MP dedicated zoom now!

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More megapixels




A new report sheds light solely on the Find X9s, but it's highly likely that the Find X9s Plus will copy its specs, save for a tad bigger display.

So, the Find X9s could offer a bright and punchy 6.3-inch OLED display (with 1.5K resolution, just like the OnePlus 15). A 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is said to lay beneath it.

The battery is said to be a cell with at least 7,000 mAh capacity – and, of course, superfast wired charging speeds are expected. This phone is set to roll out fresh with Android 16 and ColorOS 16 right out the gate, plus it's built like a tank with an IP68 or IP69 rating to handle whatever dust or water you throw at it (but don't overdo it, please!).

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On the camera front, the Find X9s is rumored to offer a dual 200 MP setup, utilizing none other than Samsung's HP5 sensor. The HP5 sensor is said to be installed on both the main camera and on the 3x dedicated periscope snapper. The ultra-wide camera might stick to the previously mentioned 50 MP sensor, but that's OK.

Which camera needs a 200 MP sensor the most?
Why, the main!
35%
The zoom.
55%
Maybe the ultra-wide.
10%
The selfie! ("Do I really look like a guy with a plan?")
0%
40 Votes

When will the Find X9s arrive?


Oppo hasn't put their stamp on any of this yet, so keep your guard up until they make it official.

Rumor has it the Find X9 Ultra is dropping around March 2026, and with it: the Find X9s and Find X9s Plus. Usually, top-tier models stay in China, so let's hope that the Find X9 Ultra (and its more compact siblings) might actually see a global release this time around.

The 200 MP bonanza


One shouldn't assume that a 200 MP sensor will automatically deliver 4x "better" photos than a 50 MP sensor (whatever "better" means, as things in photography are often abstract).

For example, I still rock a 2005 Canon camera for portraits that has a 20-year-old 12 MP sensor. It's ancient by modern standards, it has way fewer pixels, but produces tones (and has that "magic" to it) like no phone can.

That being said, I'm sure a 200 MP sensor is a great selling point! The 200 MP "battle" in 2026 will be fun, as the Vivo X300 Ultra is also rumored to pack a dual 200 MP camera setup on its back.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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