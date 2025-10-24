Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Oppo Find X9s to escort the Find X9 Ultra in 2026: 7,000 mAh battery, triple 50 MP camera setup for the win

The new model will come in two variants and could debut the new Dimensity 9500+ chipset.

By
Oppo
The global variants of the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are expected early next week (probably on October 28), but that's not the end of the Find X9 family.

Of course, those who seek maximum performance and the top-shelf camera experience haven't forgotten about the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra. It's expected in March or April 2026.

The maxed-out flagship could be accompanied by two more phones from the Find X9 family, namely:

  • Oppo Find X9s
  • Oppo Find X9s Plus

Rumors are pouring in



Usually reliable leaker Digital Chat Station shares some insider info about the key specifications of the Find X9s well ahead of the official release.

While the Ultra is expected to pack the almighty Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon and dual periscope telephoto cameras, the Find X9s duo appears to be an upgraded iteration of the current Find X9.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find X9s will feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with rounded corners and symmetrical bezels on all four sides. The screen could use an LTPS panel with a 1.5K resolution and will incorporate an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

An LTPS (Low-Temperature PolySilicon) panel offers high resolution and brightness with good power efficiency. On the other hand, LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) adds variable refresh rate support, allowing the display to dynamically adjust between high and low refresh rates, which saves more battery on devices with high refresh rate screens.

Better chipset, enticing camera setup


Under the hood, the Find X9s is reported to be powered by the upcoming Dimensity 9500+ chipset, an overclocked version of the existing Dimensity 9500. The device is also expected to house a large 7,000mAh battery, supporting fast wireless charging capabilities.

Camera-wise, the Find X9s is said to feature a triple 50-megapixel camera system, including a main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto unit. The primary camera reportedly uses a large Sony IMX9-series sensor.

So many models to choose from


I'm not the biggest fan of incremental phone upgrades – and it's dubious if the Find X9s will be so much
better than the "standard" Find X9 model. But if these are priced adequately, they could be a hit. After all, a huge 7,000 mAh battery and a triple 50 MP camera setup is not something you come across every day.

Overall, I'm really interested in what the Find X9 Ultra will be like. Once the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra drop as well, it'll be a feast.

Do we need so many models of the same phone family?

Vote View Result


