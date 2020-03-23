Android ZTE 5G

ZTE Axon 11 5G officially unveiled, a mid-ranger with lots of premium features

Mar 23, 2020, 7:11 PM
As expected, ZTE revealed its brand-new 5G smartphone, the Axon 11. Although we thought that this would be another cheap flagship, the Axon 5G is, in fact, a mid-range phone that offers a ton of premium features that you mostly find in top-tier devices.

As the name suggests, this is a 5G smartphone, but it doesn't pack Qualcomm's most powerful chipset. Instead, ZTE chose to add a mid-power Snapdragon 765 processor, which is coupled with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The most expensive Axon 11 5G model packs no less than 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is really impressive for a so-called “mid-range” smartphone. Not to mention that the device boasts a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP sensor, alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

The 20-megapixel front-facing camera is more than enough to take above average selfies. To top it all off, ZTE included a massive 6.5-inch AMOLED display with curved glass, FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Finally, ZTE Axon 11 5G runs Android 10 right out of the box and is powered by a decent 4,000 mAh battery. Now, everything about ZTE's mid-range smartphone looks great on paper, but the best thing about the Axon 11 5G is that it's very cheap.

The Axon 11 5G is now available for pre-order in China for the equivalent of $380. The price is for the 6/128GB model, but we expect the Axon 11 5G to be slightly more expensive in other countries.

