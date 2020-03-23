ZTE Axon 11 5G officially unveiled, a mid-ranger with lots of premium features
The most expensive Axon 11 5G model packs no less than 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is really impressive for a so-called “mid-range” smartphone. Not to mention that the device boasts a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP sensor, alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.
The 20-megapixel front-facing camera is more than enough to take above average selfies. To top it all off, ZTE included a massive 6.5-inch AMOLED display with curved glass, FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution, and in-display fingerprint sensor.
Finally, ZTE Axon 11 5G runs Android 10 right out of the box and is powered by a decent 4,000 mAh battery. Now, everything about ZTE's mid-range smartphone looks great on paper, but the best thing about the Axon 11 5G is that it's very cheap.
The Axon 11 5G is now available for pre-order in China for the equivalent of $380. The price is for the 6/128GB model, but we expect the Axon 11 5G to be slightly more expensive in other countries.