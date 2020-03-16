ZTE's third 5G flagship smartphone to be unveiled on March 23
Now, as far as the phone's actual specs go, there's very little information available at the moment. We know that the Axon 11 5G will feature some sort of “enhanced video recording capabilities,” and we can safely assume that it will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset.
Naturally, the phone will be powered by Android 10, but other than that we can't make any other assumptions. But we don't need to since the phone will be revealed in less than a week, so stay tuned for more on the matter.