ZTE's third 5G flagship smartphone to be unveiled on March 23

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 16, 2020, 10:55 AM
ZTE is ready to announce its new flagship, which happens to also be its third smartphone to feature 5G support, the Axon 11 5G. According to an official post on Weibo, ZTE's next flagship will be announced on March 23.

The smartphone will first be launched in China, but it will most likely see a global release a few weeks later. Usually, ZTE's top-tier phones are introduced in the US as well, but the Chinese company is once again under scrutiny by the US government.



Now, as far as the phone's actual specs go, there's very little information available at the moment. We know that the Axon 11 5G will feature some sort of “enhanced video recording capabilities,” and we can safely assume that it will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Naturally, the phone will be powered by Android 10, but other than that we can't make any other assumptions. But we don't need to since the phone will be revealed in less than a week, so stay tuned for more on the matter.

