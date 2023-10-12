WhatsApp might soon allow you to create group chat events
WhatsApp is constantly upping its game with frequent updates and features that keep users engaged. The most recent additions include the globally rolled-out Channels feature and a new AI assistant, joining the ranks of its Meta siblings, Facebook and Instagram. Now, there's yet another feature in the pipeline.
In the upcoming update, a new action in the chat share menu will sport an events shortcut. Users can create events with specific names and set reminders in the conversation, a handy tool for planning group activities or keeping personal reminders in check.
It's worth noting that these message events are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the conversation participants can access them. Currently, this feature seems to be tailored for community group chats. Whether the events can be shared outside the group remains to be seen.
This chat events feature is likely to be well-received by WhatsApp's massive user base of 2.7 billion, eliminating the need for using other apps like Google Calendar, for example, for event planning. The continuous addition of features like this probably aims at positioning WhatsApp as an all-in-one platform, evidenced by its recent introduction of Flows—a new in-app purchase service for buying products and services directly.
According to the go-to source for WhatsApp updates, WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.12 update, accessible on the Google Play Store, spilled the beans on a forthcoming chat events feature. This feature allows users to schedule events for a specific date and time, sharing the details with all group members. Currently, in testing, it's exclusively available to a select group of WhatsApp Beta users.
Image Credit–WABetaInfo
In the upcoming update, a new action in the chat share menu will sport an events shortcut. Users can create events with specific names and set reminders in the conversation, a handy tool for planning group activities or keeping personal reminders in check.
It's worth noting that these message events are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the conversation participants can access them. Currently, this feature seems to be tailored for community group chats. Whether the events can be shared outside the group remains to be seen.
Once an event is created, it's automatically added to the group conversation, requiring all participants to update WhatsApp to the latest version to view and accept the new group invite event.
This chat events feature is likely to be well-received by WhatsApp's massive user base of 2.7 billion, eliminating the need for using other apps like Google Calendar, for example, for event planning. The continuous addition of features like this probably aims at positioning WhatsApp as an all-in-one platform, evidenced by its recent introduction of Flows—a new in-app purchase service for buying products and services directly.
Things that are NOT allowed: