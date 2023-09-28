Meta’s new AI assistant is rolling out to WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram
At Connect 2023, Meta introduced multiple AI editing tools and features, including AI stickers and image editing capabilities that employ the use of AI such as restyle and backdrop.
But the biggest AI announcement revealed during the event is the company’s new AI assistant that’s coming to WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram in the next couple of days.
Powered by technology from Llama 2, Meta’s most recent language model research, the AI assistant has access to real-time information through the company’s newly revived partnership with Bing and offers a tool for image generation.
Besides Meta AI, 28 more AIs that users can message on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. To make these AIs feel more familiar, Meta has partnered with famous people to play and embody some of them. Each of these AIs has its own profile on Instagram and Facebook, so anyone can check them out.
Everything related to Meta’s new AI assistant will be rolled out in beta in the United States today. Also, if you live in the US, expect new characters to drop in the coming weeks played by Bear Grylls, Chole Kim, and Josh Richards among others.
But the biggest AI announcement revealed during the event is the company’s new AI assistant that’s coming to WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram in the next couple of days.
Advertised as an advanced conversational assistant, Meta AI is still in beta, but it promises to provide users with real-time information and the ability to generate photorealistic images from their text prompts in seconds.
Powered by technology from Llama 2, Meta’s most recent language model research, the AI assistant has access to real-time information through the company’s newly revived partnership with Bing and offers a tool for image generation.
Besides Meta AI, 28 more AIs that users can message on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. To make these AIs feel more familiar, Meta has partnered with famous people to play and embody some of them. Each of these AIs has its own profile on Instagram and Facebook, so anyone can check them out.
- Charli D’Amelio as Coco, Dance enthusiast
- Chris Paul as Perry, Pro golfer helping you perfect your stroke
- Dwyane Wade as Victor, Ironman triathlete motivating you to be your best self
- Izzy Adesanya as Luiz, Showy MMA prospect who can back up his trash talk
- Kendall Jenner as Billie, No-BS, ride-or-die companion
- LaurDIY as Dylan, Quirky DIY and Craft expert and companion for Gen Z
- MrBeast as Zach, The big brother who will roast you — because he cares
- Naomi Osaka as Tamika, Anime-obsessed Sailor Senshi in training
- Paris Hilton as Amber, Detective partner for solving whodunnits
- Raven Ross as Angie, Workout class queen who balances fitness with meditation
- Roy Choi as Max, Seasoned sous chef for culinary tips and tricks
- Sam Kerr as Sally, Free-spirited friend who’ll tell you when to take a deep breath
- Snoop Dogg as Dungeon Master, Choose your own adventure with the Dungeon Master
- Tom Brady as Bru, Wisecracking sports debater who pulls no punches
Everything related to Meta’s new AI assistant will be rolled out in beta in the United States today. Also, if you live in the US, expect new characters to drop in the coming weeks played by Bear Grylls, Chole Kim, and Josh Richards among others.
Things that are NOT allowed: