Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Pre-order all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

WhatsApp announces better online shopping experience, new business features

Apps
@cosminvasile
WhatsApp announces better online shopping experience, new business features
WhatsApp is trying to create new experiences in addition to the basic chat experience that everyone knows and loves. Businesses and business-oriented features have been the focus of WhatsApp’s development strategy for quite some time, but few projects have materialized in actual features that users can take advantage of.

Early this week, WhatsApp announced Flows, a new purchase service that allows users to buy products and services directly within the app. Either is a train ticket, a meal or an appointment booking, Flows is supposed to make the purchasing experience in WhatsApp as simple and snappy as possible.

WhatsApp promised to make Flows available to businesses around the world, at least those that use the WhatsApp Business Platform, in the coming weeks. Flows will allow businesses to provide WhatsApp users with menus and customizable forms that support their needs.

In addition, WhatsApp announced that it’s making it easier to complete a purchase directly in the chat. First, users in India will be able to add items to their car and send a payment using one of the various supported methods like UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. To make the purchase experience safe and simple, WhatsApp is working with partners like Razorpay and PayU.



Finally, WhatsApp is introducing a verification process, which will provide Meta Verified statuses to businesses that successfully demonstrate their authenticity. Those businesses will receive a verified badge, enhanced account support and impersonation protection, WhatsApp says.

Furthermore, Meta Verified will offer some additional premium features for interested businesses, including the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page discoverable via a web search, as well as multi-device support.

WhatsApp will start testing the Meta Verified feature with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app very soon, so this won’t be available to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform yet.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
Amazon announces dates for its Prime Day event in October
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
YouTube Music now suggests you “Cry”, one of five new mood filters
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Google Voice extends spam protection to SMS messages on Android and iOS
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's brand spanking new AirPods Pro 2 while still on pre-order
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon UK throws a limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless