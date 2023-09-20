WhatsApp announces better online shopping experience, new business features
WhatsApp is trying to create new experiences in addition to the basic chat experience that everyone knows and loves. Businesses and business-oriented features have been the focus of WhatsApp’s development strategy for quite some time, but few projects have materialized in actual features that users can take advantage of.
WhatsApp promised to make Flows available to businesses around the world, at least those that use the WhatsApp Business Platform, in the coming weeks. Flows will allow businesses to provide WhatsApp users with menus and customizable forms that support their needs.
Early this week, WhatsApp announced Flows, a new purchase service that allows users to buy products and services directly within the app. Either is a train ticket, a meal or an appointment booking, Flows is supposed to make the purchasing experience in WhatsApp as simple and snappy as possible.
WhatsApp promised to make Flows available to businesses around the world, at least those that use the WhatsApp Business Platform, in the coming weeks. Flows will allow businesses to provide WhatsApp users with menus and customizable forms that support their needs.
In addition, WhatsApp announced that it’s making it easier to complete a purchase directly in the chat. First, users in India will be able to add items to their car and send a payment using one of the various supported methods like UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. To make the purchase experience safe and simple, WhatsApp is working with partners like Razorpay and PayU.
Finally, WhatsApp is introducing a verification process, which will provide Meta Verified statuses to businesses that successfully demonstrate their authenticity. Those businesses will receive a verified badge, enhanced account support and impersonation protection, WhatsApp says.
Furthermore, Meta Verified will offer some additional premium features for interested businesses, including the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page discoverable via a web search, as well as multi-device support.
WhatsApp will start testing the Meta Verified feature with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app very soon, so this won’t be available to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform yet.
Furthermore, Meta Verified will offer some additional premium features for interested businesses, including the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page discoverable via a web search, as well as multi-device support.
WhatsApp will start testing the Meta Verified feature with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app very soon, so this won’t be available to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform yet.
Things that are NOT allowed: