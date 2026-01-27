The Galaxy S Ultra is hurting Samsung’s other flagships





I think that could be a genius move, one that should absolutely be adopted by Apple's Android rivals.





Samsung, in particular, would be wise to do a similar device launch in the future.





Samsung should stagger its upcoming Galaxy releases





Currently, Samsung is entirely predictable in its device release strategy.









It has worked well for Samsung in the past, but I see one clear problem with this approach. The flagships always steal the spotlight away from the more affordable models, and as a result, the latter are always left on the back burner as far as user interest goes.



Do you remember the last time you were excited about a regular Galaxy S phone more than the proper Galaxy S Ultra flagship?





Me neither.





It's usually the most premium flagship that garners the most interest, the most reviews, and the most YouTube videos, and that's perfectly natural. When presented with two or three options, you will always get excited by the highest-profile one. That's totally normal, but it always spells bad news for the likes of the Galaxy S, Galaxy S Plus, and Galaxy Z Flip devices out there.





Even early-year quarterly sales figures usually have the Galaxy S Ultra consistently outsell the more affordable devices.









A solution to this issue? Stagger the release.





Samsung doesn't really have a phone problem, but a timing one. Give us the Galaxy S Ultra in the spring, followed by the Galaxy S and Galaxy S Plus a few months after that. This way, all devices get their fair share of time under the sun, and this can't be a bad thing.

Essentially, this would give the more affordable, non-S Pen-wielding flagships some room to breathe and get away from the overly commanding presence of the Galaxy S Ultra, the phone Samsung actually wants to sell to you.





Does the same apply to the foldable devices? Well, I don't think so, as the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip are pretty different from one another, so each has its own dedicated fanbase.





An obvious solution to Samsung's flagship problem





Why does a staggered launch usually work well in the context of smartphones?





It essentially gives the company double the launch windows, double the hype, double the review windows, and double the buyer intent. Launching all your phones at once always tends to urge buyers towards the most premium model that's on offer, and the rest of the devices could easily become a footnote, quickly forgotten and largely ignored by the blogosphere and consumers alike.





Apple is quickly realizing this, and Samsung would be smart to adopt a similar strategy. You may argue the company is already doing this with the Galaxy S in the spring and the Galaxy Z foldables in the summer, but I'd argue this isn't a correct comparison. Foldables, while more mainstream than a few years ago, are still a largely niche device category that can't compete with Samsung's regular flagship phones in terms of popularity, as most buyers still rely on standard candy bar phones (and that's unlikely to ever change).





A staggered phone release would help fix the image of the regular Samsung flagships, the ones that most people are likely to purchase rather than the appealing, but more expensive Ultra flagship. It would mend the visibility and could definitely bolster consumer perception.





In this case, Samsung should do the right thing and copy Apple.