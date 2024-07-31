Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

T-Mobile is flourishing despite its unpopular moves, with more customers than expected flocking to it

By
0comments
T-Mobile is flourishing despite its unpopular moves
While internet forums may be filled to the brim with comments about how T-Mobile customers are not happy with its decision to hike prices on legacy plans and how the carrier is no longer the unconventional company it promised to be, the telecom operator is doing pretty good financially and in terms of customer addition.

T-Mobile today released its financials for Q2 2024 and it was an all-around good quarter for the company.

The company added 1.3 million new postpaid subscribers, which is more than what its rivals managed. Out of these, 777,000 were phone customers, which again is an industry-leading figure.

The company added more new postpaid phone customers during the second quarter of 2024 than in any previous Q2, which is quite an achievement, considering all the bad press around the company in recent months due to a string of unpopular moves. It also performed better than what analysts had expected.

T-Mobile got 406,000  new internet customers during the quarter, more than any other company in the industry. In addition to providing 5G home internet services, the company also offers fiber solutions in some markets and is growing its footprint with expansions. It recently expressed the desire to buy Metronet through a joint venture. Before that, it said it wanted to acquire Lumos through a similar arrangement.

T-Mobile generated industry-leading net income of $2.9 billion during Q2 2024, up 32 percent when compared to the year-ago quarter. Wireless service revenue grew 4 percent to $16.4 billion.

The company also brags about being the "overall network leader" with the largest and fastest 5G network, citing reports from analytics companies Ookla and Opensignal.

Going forward, T-Mobile hopes to add around 5.4 million to 5.7 million mobile subscribers by the end of the year. Its previous forecast was 5.6 million customers. That's impressive, not only because higher prices are not deterring customers but also because the industry as a whole is cooling off.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless