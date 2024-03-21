T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king





Perhaps unsurprisingly, all three operators receive high overall marks based on data collected between December 1, 2023 and February 28, 2024, confirming the findings of a previous Opensignal report that ranked the US in the top 12 global markets from this key reliability standpoint.





Of course, some US carriers are generally more reliable than others, and while AT&T can't be too upset with earning a respectable 875 points out of a maximum of 1,000, T-Mobile and Verizon ultimately came out on top with 887 and 886 scores respectively.





T-Mobile triumphs in the Southwest and Southeast while statistically sharing the gold medal with Verizon in the West and narrowly losing to Big Red in the Midwest and Northeast. That's the thinnest of margins, but it does make Magenta the heavyweight national champion of... another thing besides 5G speed , speeds in general, and 5G availability. Regionally speaking,triumphs in the Southwest and Southeast while statistically sharing the gold medal within the West and narrowly losing to Big Red in the Midwest and Northeast.













If you're unclear about exactly what the reliability indicator is supposed to measure, Opensignal defines it as the degree of consistency at which users can "connect and maintain a connection to their mobile network to successfully carry out typical activities such as emailing, video streaming, and using navigation applications without interruption."





Without strong reliability, high speeds really don't mean much, as they can't translate to essential activities like web browsing and streaming, so the next time you look at one of those comprehensive network experience reports , you might want to pay particular attention to this metric. Or you can stop following these comparisons and just assume that T-Mobile is number one everywhere and in (almost) every aspect.

