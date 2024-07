Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it

T-Mobile

Apart from a recommendation from the National Advertising Division (NAD) to stop advertising the "Price Lock" policy, no concrete action has been taken against the company so far, which even its own chatbot thinks is a real possibility Customers have made known in no certain terms that they won't rest uneasy untilis reprimanded for its actions. A group of customers not happy about the carrier changing the terms that it previously implied would last a lifetime have filed a class action lawsuit against it They complain that they were essentially moved to a more expensive plan, despite an earlier guarantee that rates wouldn't change as long as a customer kept the same plan.The group of customers who have sued the company want to represent affected consumers in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey who were on ONE, Simple-Choice plan, Magenta, Magenta Max, Magenta 55 +, Magenta Amplified, or Magenta Military plan.These plans were covered by whatreferred to as the Un-Contract guarantee in 2017.In 2020, the company promised to not raise prices on its plans for three years to get approval for the Sprint merger. The class action suit says that the merger left consumers with fewer choices.The consumers who suedalso say that the company is guilty of common law fraud, common law false advertising, and negligent misrepresentation. They also accuse it of violating various laws and acts, including New Jersey’s Consumer Fraud Act and the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.The plaintiffs want a jury trial. They have also requested injunctive relief as well as compensation for all class members.