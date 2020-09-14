Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Spotify working on a separate streaming quality options for WiFi and cellular

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Sep 14, 2020, 4:08 AM
Spotify working on a separate streaming quality options for WiFi and cellular
Jane Manchun Wong has dug up another little app feature to spice up our Monday. This time it’s Spotify we’re talking about. The music service seems to be working on giving additional control over streaming quality when using WiFi and cellular connection. Jane posted a screenshot on Twitter, showing two distinct quality options for cellular streaming and WiFi streaming.
 
Spotify has only one option at the moment which allows people to choose the quality of the streaming regardless of the connection. There are five options in the drop-down menu under Music Quality -> Streaming: Automatic, Low, Normal, High, and Very High. Although there are no menus activated in Jane’s screenshot, we may assume that the same five options will be available for both WiFi and cellular data scenarios.

That’s a neat little feature, especially if you’re on a limited data plan. Giving the option to set your Spotify streaming quality depending on the connection can save you money. Spotify keeps on adding features as competition in the music streaming space is as fierce as ever. Last month Spotify further expanded the existing integration with the Clock app from Google by adding a new “Bedtime” feature, letting you set a timer for your go-to-bed soundtracks.

