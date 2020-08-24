Spotify launches Daily Sports curated playlists in the US
It's important to mention that Daily Sports is curated by Spotify experts and the service's unique algorithms, which are capable of creating personalized mixes of music. The new media playlist includes curated, and sometimes exclusive, content from The Ringer, including audio intros from Bill Simmons.
Also, Daily Sports includes segments from Sports News Minute with Larry Brown, ESPN Daily, The Lead, and many more. It's also worth adding that Daily Sports is being updated daily to offer fresh music to sports fans. More importantly, it's available to both Free and Premium users on Android, iOS, and desktop.