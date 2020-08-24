Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

Spotify launches Daily Sports curated playlists in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 24, 2020, 8:20 AM
Spotify has been adding all sorts of new programs and features to its streaming service in the last couple of months. The most recent one targets sports fans and is called Daily Sports, a new playlist that offers access to a mux of quick sports commentary and personalities along with personalized music recommendations.

Daily Sports is only available in the United States and joins Spotify's two other mixed-media playlists – Your Daily Drive and Daily Wellness. Besides offering curated music, Daily Sports provides listeners with the latest sports news and commentary while also enjoying their favorite tunes.

It's important to mention that Daily Sports is curated by Spotify experts and the service's unique algorithms, which are capable of creating personalized mixes of music. The new media playlist includes curated, and sometimes exclusive, content from The Ringer, including audio intros from Bill Simmons.

Also, Daily Sports includes segments from Sports News Minute with Larry Brown, ESPN Daily, The Lead, and many more. It's also worth adding that Daily Sports is being updated daily to offer fresh music to sports fans. More importantly, it's available to both Free and Premium users on Android, iOS, and desktop.

