Spotify users are getting a new Bedtime feature in the Clock app from Google
More importantly, Spotify allows you to choose from a curated sleep and relaxation playlists if you don't have your own bedtime music. If you do, you can select whatever audio content you wish from the Clock app.
Whether it's a mix of different music genres or podcasts like Daily Wellness, you can select just about anything available through Spotify. Yes, even sounds of rain or bedtime stories if that's what put you to sleep faster.