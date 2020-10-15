Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs running Android TV
In case you didn't know, the app features Apple TV+, Apple's new video subscription service that offers original shows, movies, and documentaries, including The Morning Show, See, Defending Jacob, Ted Lasso, Greyhound, Boys State, and Beastie Boys Story.
Furthermore, customers can use the Apple TV app to subscribe to Apple TV channels, such as SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and Starz, as well as watch ad-free and on-demand, directly on the Apple TV app.
The Apple TV+ subscription on the Apple TV app on Sony's smart TVs is available for $4.99 per month. However, for a limited time, those who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac are getting one year of Apple TV+ for free.