Apple Android Sony Software updates Apps

Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs running Android TV

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 15, 2020, 12:07 AM
Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs running Android TV
Apple launched a brand-new Apple TV app last year, which is now available in more than 100 countries. The app is available on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, select Samsung smart TVs, and, starting this week, select Sony smart TVs.

Sony announced that the Apple TV app will begin rolling out today in the United States on its X900H series via a software update. The good news is Sony plans to expand the availability of the Apple TV app to more smart TVs by the end of the year, including on select 2018 models and most 2019 and 2020 models.

In case you didn't know, the app features Apple TV+, Apple's new video subscription service that offers original shows, movies, and documentaries, including The Morning Show, See, Defending Jacob, Ted Lasso, Greyhound, Boys State, and Beastie Boys Story.

Furthermore, customers can use the Apple TV app to subscribe to Apple TV channels, such as SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and Starz, as well as watch ad-free and on-demand, directly on the Apple TV app.

The Apple TV+ subscription on the Apple TV app on Sony's smart TVs is available for $4.99 per month. However, for a limited time, those who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac are getting one year of Apple TV+ for free.

