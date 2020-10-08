Apple TV+ free trials are being extended through February 2021

Apple is extending Apple TV+ trials for early adopters

Apple has announced (via 9to5Mac



Users of the service that were paying during those initial months, on the other hand, will be credited for the same amount. That credit is attached to each person’s Apple ID and can be used to pay for Apple services, in the App Stores, or in the iTunes Store.



Those of you planning to sign up to the Apple One services bundle later this year won’t have to worry either as the credit will still be issued. Again, it can be used to pay for



These account credits will be applied automatically, meaning customers won’t have to do anything. Apple should send out emails to eligible customers over the coming days notifying them of the change.



Buyers of the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV have been entitled to a free year of Apple TV+ since September 2019. The service itself launched in early November, so those trials are now weeks away from ending.However, in an unexpected move, Apple has offered an extension to early adopters.