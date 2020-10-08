Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G from $550

 View

Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G from $550

 View
Apple

Apple TV+ free trials are being extended through February 2021

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 08, 2020, 1:52 PM
Apple TV+ free trials are being extended through February 2021
Buyers of the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV have been entitled to a free year of Apple TV+ since September 2019. The service itself launched in early November, so those trials are now weeks away from ending.

However, in an unexpected move, Apple has offered an extension to early adopters.

Apple is extending Apple TV+ trials for early adopters


Apple has announced (via 9to5Mac) that it will be extending early Apple TV+ trials through February 2021. If the trial period starting between November 1, 2019 and January 31, 2020 customers will be receiving the extension.

Users of the service that were paying during those initial months, on the other hand, will be credited for the same amount. That credit is attached to each person’s Apple ID and can be used to pay for Apple services, in the App Stores, or in the iTunes Store.

Those of you planning to sign up to the Apple One services bundle later this year won’t have to worry either as the credit will still be issued. Again, it can be used to pay for Apple services or other items.

These account credits will be applied automatically, meaning customers won’t have to do anything. Apple should send out emails to eligible customers over the coming days notifying them of the change.

Unfortunately, anybody that signed up for Apple TV+ after February 2020 won’t be entitled to an extension of any kind.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Check out the Aquamarine Green OnePlus 8T 5G in this official video
Popular stories
Sony WF-SP800N review
Popular stories
LG Wing review
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G October event live stream

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network
Popular stories
App Store grossed nearly twice as much as the Google Play Store during Q3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless