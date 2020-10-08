Apple TV+ free trials are being extended through February 2021
However, in an unexpected move, Apple has offered an extension to early adopters.
Apple has announced (via 9to5Mac) that it will be extending early Apple TV+ trials through February 2021. If the trial period starting between November 1, 2019 and January 31, 2020 customers will be receiving the extension.
Those of you planning to sign up to the Apple One services bundle later this year won’t have to worry either as the credit will still be issued. Again, it can be used to pay for Apple services or other items.
These account credits will be applied automatically, meaning customers won’t have to do anything. Apple should send out emails to eligible customers over the coming days notifying them of the change.
Unfortunately, anybody that signed up for Apple TV+ after February 2020 won’t be entitled to an extension of any kind.