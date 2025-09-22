Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 may face stiff competition from this flagship MediaTek processor

New camera capabilities









Hype or not, AI is here to stay, so MediaTek is introducing various improvements to the AI capabilities of the Dimensity 9500. The chip has the new NPU 990 on board, which is divided into a “performance” and a “flexible” core. There’s also a new and first-of-its-kind Super Efficient compute-in-memory NPU, which enables continuously running small AI models with reduced power consumption.NPU 990 offers double the performance of its predecessor, a 128K token window, and 4K image generation. The new chip also supports SME2, which is an instruction set for faster processing of AI-based tasks. Not all software with AI supports it, but SME2 could make running smaller models on-device faster and more efficient.The most notable camera improvements are the RAW domain pre-processing, up to 200MP capture, and portrait video at 4K resolution with 60fps. MediaTek claims the chipset will enable 4K/120fps Dolby Vision video shooting with electronic stabilization for the first time on Android.