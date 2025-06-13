Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

New leak claims Dimensity 9500 matches Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in terms of performance

MediaTek and Qualcomm are gearing up for the launch of their flagship chips, Dimensity 9500 and Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

Qualcomm and MediaTek are almost toe to toe when it comes to flagship chipset. Both chip makers are trying to create extremely powerful, yet very efficient, smartphone chipsets, in an attempt to gain from each other’s market share.

We’re just a few months away from the release of Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, but rumor has it MediaTek is going to launch its own top-tier chip, Dimensity 9500, slightly earlier.

While this doesn’t really matter for handset makers, which made plans about their device long before MediaTek and Qualcomm decided when to reveal their chipsets, it does matter for customers, especially if one of the two chipsets is more powerful than the other.

According to the latest reports, that doesn’t seem to be the case though. After revealing the benchmark scores of the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 just a few days ago, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station is back with yet another juicy piece of information, MediaTek Dimensity 9500’s benchmark scores.

Judging from the numbers, MediaTek managed to beef up its flagship chipset just as much Qualcomm. The Dimensity 9500 and Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 have nearly similar scores, so it will probably a matter of taste when it comes to choosing which phone you want.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 benchmark scores
  • Single core performance score: 4,000+ — up from 3,100+
  • Multi core performance score: 11,000+ — up from 9,800+

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 benchmark scores
  • Single core performance score: 3,900+ — up from 2,900+
  • Multi core performance score: 11,000+ — up from 9,200+

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is becoming more interesting as we're getting closer to its launch | Image credit: PhoneArena

Just like the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset will use TSMC’s third-generation 3nm node manufacturing process. The chipset’s architecture consists of 1 Travis core, 3 Alto cores, and 4 Gelas cores. The first two are based on Arm Cortex-X9 cores, while the latter is based on Arm’s Cortex-A7.

In comparison, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset uses Cortex-X4 cores instead, so this is one of the reasons that the upcoming Dimensity 9500 will be a lot more powerful.

The first phones to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset could be the Oppo Find X9 and Vivo X300. We have yet to learn when exactly MediaTek plans to announce its new chipset, but we do know Qualcomm’s will make the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 official on (or around) September 23.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
