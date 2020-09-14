Samsung to manufacture Qualcomm's upcoming 5G chipset for premium phones
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 chipset (tentative name) is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process and it's aimed at premium smartphones. The new chipset is expected to be unveiled in December, but the first devices powered by Snapdragon 875 won't be ready until next year.
Samsung Galaxy S21 and other flagships from Xiaomi and Oppo will be among the first to pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 875 processor, which also includes 5G support. Samsung Electronics has already started the mass production of the new chipset at its foundry line in South Korea.