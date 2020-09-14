Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung Processors Qualcomm

Samsung to manufacture Qualcomm's upcoming 5G chipset for premium phones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 14, 2020, 6:28 PM
Samsung to manufacture Qualcomm's upcoming 5G chipset for premium phones
Samsung is the sole manufacturer of Qualcomm's upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset, South Korean media reports. Apparently, the South Korean giant is about to ink a deal with the US chipset maker for the manufacture of the premium chipsets that will power flagships launching in 2021 and beyond.

The deal worth about $1 billion elevates Samsung from a relatively large chipset supplier for the smartphone market to a major position. Reports claim Samsung's offer was slightly better than TSMC's, but no numbers were revealed in the report.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 chipset (tentative name) is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process and it's aimed at premium smartphones. The new chipset is expected to be unveiled in December, but the first devices powered by Snapdragon 875 won't be ready until next year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and other flagships from Xiaomi and Oppo will be among the first to pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 875 processor, which also includes 5G support. Samsung Electronics has already started the mass production of the new chipset at its foundry line in South Korea.

