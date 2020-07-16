New report says Qualcomm Snapdragon 875G will be made by Samsung

The information comes from an investment bank that has also highlighted Taiwanese company MediaTek's plans. While we were already expecting Qualcomm's next flagship SoC to be based on the 5nm process, it now seems like Samsung, not TSMC , will be manufacturing it. According to the report, the Snapdragon 875G will be built using the South Korean giant's 5nm EUV process



It is estimated that the resulting chips will be nearly 25 percent smaller when compared to those made using the 7nm EUV die. The fabrication process will also increase transistor density and improve efficiency by around 20 percent



The same lithography technology will also apparently be used to manufacture the mid-range Snapdragon 735G silicon and it will also likely land in the first quarter of the next year. Qualcomm is also expected to announce an entry-level Snapdragon 435G SoC around the same time.





The Snapdragon X60 modem , which will probably be integrated with the Snapdragon 875G, will also supposedly be made using the same 5nm manufacturing process.







Moving on to MediaTek, the report says the company is gearing up to launch a 7nm chip called the Dimensity 600 in the third quarter of the year. This chip will apparently be aimed at mid-tier phones and might feature an embedded 5G modem.



Before the year concludes, it will probably launch the Dimensity 400 too, which will be a 6nm chipset. In Q2 next year, it is tipped to release a flagship chip based on the 5nm process with an onboard 5G modem.