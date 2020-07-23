Samsung Money arrives in the US, here are all the perks
- Instant Activation: As soon as you fund your new Samsung Money by SoFi account, your digital debit card will be provisioned in your Samsung Pay wallet, with your physical card arriving shortly by mail.
- No Account Fees: Samsung Money charges zero account fees, overdraft fees, or transfer fees.
- Added Savings and Benefits: Samsung Money rewards users for saving, earning up to 6x higher interest rate relative to the national average of transactional accounts. Also, Samsung Money users will earn Samsung Rewards points for every purchase they make within Samsung Pay.
- Money Management: With Samsung Money, you can use the Samsung Pay app to check your balance, review past statements and search transactions, as well as pause or restart spending, freeze or unfreeze your card, change your pin and assign your trusted contact
- Security: Since Samsung Money by SoFi isn’t a credit card, you can only spend the cash you have on hand. If an unauthorized transaction occurs, you’ll receive an alert and assume zero liability. Not to mention that the physical debit card will not display the card number, expiration date, or CVC.
Samsung Money is available to Samsung Pay users in the United States starting today. To access the service, you'll need to tap on the Money tab in the Samsung Pay app on your phone.