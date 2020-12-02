Samsung Internet 13.0 introduces new High contrast mode usability, expandable bar
The first thing many Samsung Internet users will probably be anxious to try is the Secret mode, which allows them to automatically clear their browsing history once all Secret mode tabs are closed. There's even a new Secret mode icon positioned on the address bar to make it easier to see when it's enabled.
Equally important, Samsung Internet 13.0 brings a so-called Expandable App Bar for menus like Bookmarks, Saved pages, History and Downloads. As the title says, the update makes it possible to use High contrast mode with Dark mode enabled.
Also, the latest version of Samsung's browser allows users to hide the status bar in order to get more screen space. Furthermore, you can now pause a video that you want on full screen with Video assistant by double-tapping the middle of the screen.
Last but not least, the most recent update makes it possible to edit the title of bookmarks much easier than before. Samsung Internet users should be notified once the update becomes available to download via the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store.