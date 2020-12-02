iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android Apps

Samsung Internet 13.0 introduces new High contrast mode usability, expandable bar

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Dec 02, 2020, 8:51 AM
Samsung Internet 13.0 introduces new High contrast mode usability, expandable bar
Samsung revealed three months ago it will bring important One UI 3.0 enhancements to Internet Browser. Some of those improvements have been delivered early to beta testers, so we've been able to report on them a couple of times.

Today, the South Korean giant announced Samsung Internet 13.0 is ready for prime time. The new version of the browser includes some security and privacy tweaks, as well as new features designed to offer users a better browsing experience overall.

The first thing many Samsung Internet users will probably be anxious to try is the Secret mode, which allows them to automatically clear their browsing history once all Secret mode tabs are closed. There's even a new Secret mode icon positioned on the address bar to make it easier to see when it's enabled.

Equally important, Samsung Internet 13.0 brings a so-called Expandable App Bar for menus like Bookmarks, Saved pages, History and Downloads. As the title says, the update makes it possible to use High contrast mode with Dark mode enabled.

Also, the latest version of Samsung's browser allows users to hide the status bar in order to get more screen space. Furthermore, you can now pause a video that you want on full screen with Video assistant by double-tapping the middle of the screen.

Last but not least, the most recent update makes it possible to edit the title of bookmarks much easier than before. Samsung Internet users should be notified once the update becomes available to download via the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!
Popular stories
Several new sources say the Galaxy Note may be discontinued in 2021
Popular stories
Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 beta released for Galaxy S10 and S10+

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless