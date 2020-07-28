Samsung Android Games

Samsung Galaxy owners are entitled to exclusive Forza Street promo pack

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 28, 2020, 2:07 AM
Samsung Galaxy owners are entitled to exclusive Forza Street promo pack
Samsung is ending its month-long Summer of Galaxy celebration in full force. Starting today and for one week only, Galaxy owners can claim the exclusive Forza Street promo pack for free. Obviously, gamers must first download Microsoft's Forza Street from the Galaxy Store to be able to claim the promo pack.

The promotion is available until August 2 and requires those who wish to claim it to own a Samsung account. The promo pack includes the 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS, 100 Gold, and 1,000 Credits. Keep in mind that you have to complete Event 2 in-game to receive the digital rewards included in the promo pack.

If you don't own a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, you're not eligible for this reward though. Make sure to visit Samsung's Summer of Galaxy website for more details about how to redeem the Forza Street promo pack, if the info above doesn't help you.

Microsoft released Forza Street back in May and Samsung offered special bundles to Galaxy users, so it looks like their partnership included more than just freebies at launch.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
T-Mobile vs AT&T and Verizon unlimited 5G plans price comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
Here are the latest malicious Android apps you need to delete from your phone ASAP

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless