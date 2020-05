Forza Street out on Android and iOS, Samsung offers special bundles to Galaxy users

Microsoft's new car racing game, Forza Street is now out on Android and iOS devices. It's the closest Forza experience that players can get on a mobile device. Forza Street lets players collect and upgrade classic, modern, sports, and retro supercars, tune their garage, and race on challenging tracks.Those who own a Galaxy device will be happy to know that Samsung offers exclusive bundles to those who download Forza Street through the Galaxy Store. For example, Galaxy S20 users will receive a 2015 Ford Mustang GT and a 2015 C7 Corvette Z06 with custom Galaxy paint, in-game credits, and gold (a $20 value).If you don't own a Galaxy S20 though, don't worry, Samsung has something for those with older Galaxy devices as well: a 2015 Ford Mustang GT with custom Galaxy paint (a $5 value). Both offers are available exclusively to Samsung Galaxy users who download Forza Street through the Galaxy Store from today until February 6, 2021.One other thing worth mentioning is that Forza Street features support for 120Hz displays for a top-notch gaming experience. Those who don't own a Galaxy device can download Forza Street via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store