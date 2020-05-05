iOS Android Microsoft Games

Forza Street out on Android and iOS, Samsung offers special bundles to Galaxy users

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 05, 2020, 12:53 PM
Forza Street out on Android and iOS, Samsung offers special bundles to Galaxy users
Microsoft's new car racing game, Forza Street is now out on Android and iOS devices. It's the closest Forza experience that players can get on a mobile device. Forza Street lets players collect and upgrade classic, modern, sports, and retro supercars, tune their garage, and race on challenging tracks.

Those who own a Galaxy device will be happy to know that Samsung offers exclusive bundles to those who download Forza Street through the Galaxy Store. For example, Galaxy S20 users will receive a 2015 Ford Mustang GT and a 2015 C7 Corvette Z06 with custom Galaxy paint, in-game credits, and gold (a $20 value).



If you don't own a Galaxy S20 though, don't worry, Samsung has something for those with older Galaxy devices as well: a 2015 Ford Mustang GT with custom Galaxy paint (a $5 value). Both offers are available exclusively to Samsung Galaxy users who download Forza Street through the Galaxy Store from today until February 6, 2021.

One other thing worth mentioning is that Forza Street features support for 120Hz displays for a top-notch gaming experience. Those who don't own a Galaxy device can download Forza Street via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless