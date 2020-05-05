Forza Street out on Android and iOS, Samsung offers special bundles to Galaxy users
If you don't own a Galaxy S20 though, don't worry, Samsung has something for those with older Galaxy devices as well: a 2015 Ford Mustang GT with custom Galaxy paint (a $5 value). Both offers are available exclusively to Samsung Galaxy users who download Forza Street through the Galaxy Store from today until February 6, 2021.
One other thing worth mentioning is that Forza Street features support for 120Hz displays for a top-notch gaming experience. Those who don't own a Galaxy device can download Forza Street via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.