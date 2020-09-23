Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung Software updates Wearables

ECG capabilities now live on Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 23, 2020, 11:15 PM
ECG capabilities now live on Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2
Back in August, FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) cleared Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 for ECG activation, but it took the South Korean company more than a month to bring the feature to its smartwatches.

Those using either of the two smartwatches will be able to take advantage of ECG (electrocardiogram) readings starting September 23. However, availability may vary by market, so if you don't see the new feature yet, you might want to wait a few more days.

It's important to mention that the ECG features will be available through the Samsung Health Monitor app when connected to a compatible Galaxy smartphone that runs Android 7.0 or newer. With ECG enabled, your smartwatch will be able to track your heart rhythm and discover any irregularities, while the app scans for signs of Atrial Fibrillation.

Samsung doesn't recommend users with known arrhythmias other than atrial fibrillation or users under 22 years old to use the ECG Monitor app. Currently, this feature is only available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2.

