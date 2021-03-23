Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now compatible with Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna
, the cloud gaming service announced back in September, now offers support for more Android devices, specifically a few Samsung Galaxy S21
phones. The US company revealed recently
that apart from Google's Pixel
devices, the following Samsung smartphones are compatible with Amazon Luna: Galaxy S21
, S21+, and S21 Ultra.
These are not the only Samsung smartphones compatible with Amazon Luna though. At launch, the cloud gaming service announced support for the Galaxy Note 20
, Galaxy Note 10
, and Galaxy Note 10+
. Other Samsung smartphones compatible with Amazon Luna include the Galaxy S9
series, Galaxy S10
series, and Galaxy S20
series.
Also, the OnePlus 7
and OnePlus 8
series are fully compatible with the cloud gaming service too, along with the following Fire TV devices: Stick Lite, Stick (2nd & 3rd generation), Stick 4L, Fire 3rd generation, Cube, Toshiba Fire TV Edition, and Insignia Fire TV Edition.
Unfortunately, Amazon Luna doesn't offer support for all Android devices, like NVIDIA's GeForce NOW, at least not for the moment, but it's nice to have more phones added to the compatibility list.
For those who haven't yet tried Amazon Luna, the cloud gaming service costs $5.99 per month, but those who want access to Ubisoft's titles will have to pay an additional $14.99 per month.
