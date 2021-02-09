Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Games Amazon

Amazon Luna - everything you need to know about Amazon’s new cloud gaming service

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 09, 2021, 6:41 AM
Amazon Luna - everything you need to know about Amazon’s new cloud gaming service
The days of consoles and gaming PCs are numbered! I’m sure you’ve heard that one before, right? Nowadays it seems that every big company is trying to hop on that train - you’ve got your Google Stadia, arguably the most ambitious cloud gaming project, then there’s Microsoft xCloud, Nvidia GeForce Now, Playstation Now, Steam Remote Play, and a bunch of other less popular names.

Well, guess what? There’s a new kid on the block and it’s a rich and famous one - Amazon. The retail giant is launching its own cloud gaming service called Luna.

Jump to section:


What is Amazon Luna?



As per the description on the Amazon Luna help page “Luna is a cloud gaming service that lets you play games on compatible Fire TV, Windows PC, and Mac devices as well as through web apps on iPhones, iPads and select Android phones.” Just like with other cloud gaming services, Luna requires a good internet connection (10Mpbs) in order to deliver the best gaming experience.

The main difference between Luna and Stadia is that instead of buying games, with Luna you subscribe to channels. There are only two channels at the moment - Luna+ and Ubisoft+, both offering a 1080p/60Hz gaming experience (with 4K on the way). The service is in closed beta now in the US and you must receive an invitation to participate.

How much does it cost?


Luna+ costs $5.99/mo and offers 50 titles - you’ve probably never heard most of the titles - but you do get some big ones, such as Control, Metro Exodus, GRID.

The Ubisoft+ channel subscription will set you back $14.99/mo but as you might’ve guessed, it gives you access to Ubisoft games, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Odyssey, Origins, and Syndicate are also available), Far Cry 5, Watch Dogs, The Division and more.

Amazon Luna controller


What’s a cloud gaming service without a dedicated controller, right? Behold the Luna controller. It connects directly to your wifi and features Bluetooth and a USB-C connection for gaming on PC, Mac, Fire TV, and iOS mobile devices. Plus, its design closely resembles that of the Xbox controller, which is not a bad thing at all.

The slightly disappointing thing is that the controller operates on two replaceable AA batteries which you’ll need to change from time to time. Amazon claims that the Luna controller offers low-latency gameplay and it connects to 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks. The price of the thing is $49.99 but you can’t buy it unless you’re enrolled in the early access program.

Amazon Luna supported devices


There are various ways to play Luna games - you can install the service on Windows or Mac systems (Windows 10/OS X 10.13+ required), you can play on Fire TV Devices, use iOS14 phones and tablets, and also Android phones sporting version 9 or higher. Here’s a list of all Android phones that are officially supported:

Google Pixel

  • Pixel 3
  • Pixel 3 XL
  • Pixel 3a
  • Pixel 3a XL
  • Pixel 4 XL
  • Pixel 4a
  • Pixel 4a 5G
  • Pixel 5

Samsung

  • Galaxy S9
  • Galaxy S9 Plus
  • Galaxy Note 9
  • Galaxy S10
  • Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Galaxy Note 10
  • Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Galaxy S20
  • Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Galaxy Note 20

OnePlus

  • OnePlus 7
  • OnePlus 7 Pro
  • OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
  • OnePlus 7T
  • OnePlus 7T Pro
  • OnePlus 7T Pro 5G
  • OnePlus 8
  • OnePlus 8 Pro
  • OnePlus Nord


List of Amazon Luna games


Here’s the full list of Luna games included in the early access program. The interesting thing is that Amazon is matching Google’s initial ambitions to develop its own games for Stadia.
Amazon is doing this under Amazon Game Studios and the first two titles that are in the works are a battle royale game called Crucible and an open world MMO called New World.

  • Abzu
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Aragami
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Atomik: RunGunJumpGun
  • Blasphemous
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  • Blazing Chrome
  • Bloodstained
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  • Contra Collection
  • Control
  • Cook Serve Delicious 3
  • CrossCode
  • Deponia Doomsday
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
  • Everspace
  • Far Cry 6
  • FIFA 21
  • Furi
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Goodbye Deponia
  • Grid
  • Hard Reset Redux
  • Iconoclasts
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Indivisible
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • Lumines Remastered
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mighty Switch Force! Collection
  • Obduction
  • Overcooked 2
  • Panzer Dragoon
  • Paper Beast
  • R-Type Dimensions EX
  • Redout
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • Rez Infinite
  • Rime
  • River City Girls
  • Shadow Tactics
  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
  • Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
  • Sonic Mania Plus
  • Steamworld Dig
  • Steamworld Dig 2
  • Steamworld Heist
  • Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • Sythentik: Legion Rising
  • Tacoma
  • Tangledeep
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Trails of Cold Steel 3
  • The Mummy Demastered
  • The Sexy Brutale
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • Thimbleweed Park
  • Under Night In-Birth
  • Valfaris
  • Victor Vran
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • Wonderboy
  • XIII
  • Yoku’s Island Express
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Amazon Luna release date


There's no official release date at the moment, the service is in closed beta. The only way to participate is to receive an invitation. Stay tuned for updates!

Amazon News

Amazon Luna - everything you need to know about Amazon’s new cloud gaming service
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Amazon Luna - everything you need to know about Amazon’s new cloud gaming service
Grab a Fire HD 8 tablet at nearly 30% off on Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Grab a Fire HD 8 tablet at nearly 30% off on Amazon
The Motorola Edge 5G is $200 off on Amazon
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The Motorola Edge 5G is $200 off on Amazon
Amazon is holding a big sale on Kindle e-readers just in time for Valentine's Day
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon is holding a big sale on Kindle e-readers just in time for Valentine's Day
One of Amazon's best ever Kindle devices is on sale at an incredibly low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
One of Amazon's best ever Kindle devices is on sale at an incredibly low price
Save up to 25% on Amazon's Fire TV Stick streaming media player
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Save up to 25% on Amazon's Fire TV Stick streaming media player
Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo helped the tablet market set a new record in Q4 2020
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo helped the tablet market set a new record in Q4 2020
Amazon's most exciting device in a long time is finally up for pre-order
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's most exciting device in a long time is finally up for pre-order
The Motorola Edge 5G is hugely discounted on Amazon
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
The Motorola Edge 5G is hugely discounted on Amazon
Amazon brings Alexa Guard Plus subscription to the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Amazon brings Alexa Guard Plus subscription to the US
Save 50% on Amazon's Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Save 50% on Amazon's Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa
-50%
Get this Bluetooth speaker from Marshall Amplification at a bargain price
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Get this Bluetooth speaker from Marshall Amplification at a bargain price

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leak gives us our first look at Android 12 mockup designed by Google
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
Popular stories
Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership
Popular stories
Apple iPhone hits record US market share as flagship demand grows

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless