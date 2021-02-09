Amazon Luna - everything you need to know about Amazon’s new cloud gaming service
What is Amazon Luna?
As per the description on the Amazon Luna help page “Luna is a cloud gaming service that lets you play games on compatible Fire TV, Windows PC, and Mac devices as well as through web apps on iPhones, iPads and select Android phones.” Just like with other cloud gaming services, Luna requires a good internet connection (10Mpbs) in order to deliver the best gaming experience.
The main difference between Luna and Stadia is that instead of buying games, with Luna you subscribe to channels. There are only two channels at the moment - Luna+ and Ubisoft+, both offering a 1080p/60Hz gaming experience (with 4K on the way). The service is in closed beta now in the US and you must receive an invitation to participate.
How much does it cost?
Luna+ costs $5.99/mo and offers 50 titles - you’ve probably never heard most of the titles - but you do get some big ones, such as Control, Metro Exodus, GRID.
The Ubisoft+ channel subscription will set you back $14.99/mo but as you might’ve guessed, it gives you access to Ubisoft games, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Odyssey, Origins, and Syndicate are also available), Far Cry 5, Watch Dogs, The Division and more.
Amazon Luna controller
What’s a cloud gaming service without a dedicated controller, right? Behold the Luna controller. It connects directly to your wifi and features Bluetooth and a USB-C connection for gaming on PC, Mac, Fire TV, and iOS mobile devices. Plus, its design closely resembles that of the Xbox controller, which is not a bad thing at all.
The slightly disappointing thing is that the controller operates on two replaceable AA batteries which you’ll need to change from time to time. Amazon claims that the Luna controller offers low-latency gameplay and it connects to 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks. The price of the thing is $49.99 but you can’t buy it unless you’re enrolled in the early access program.
Amazon Luna supported devices
There are various ways to play Luna games - you can install the service on Windows or Mac systems (Windows 10/OS X 10.13+ required), you can play on Fire TV Devices, use iOS14 phones and tablets, and also Android phones sporting version 9 or higher. Here’s a list of all Android phones that are officially supported:
Google Pixel
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a 5G
- Pixel 5
Samsung
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9 Plus
- Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10 Plus
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20 Plus
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
OnePlus
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus Nord
List of Amazon Luna games
Here’s the full list of Luna games included in the early access program. The interesting thing is that Amazon is matching Google’s initial ambitions to develop its own games for Stadia.
Amazon is doing this under Amazon Game Studios and the first two titles that are in the works are a battle royale game called Crucible and an open world MMO called New World.
- Abzu
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Atomik: RunGunJumpGun
- Blasphemous
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Blazing Chrome
- Bloodstained
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Contra Collection
- Control
- Cook Serve Delicious 3
- CrossCode
- Deponia Doomsday
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
- Everspace
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 21
- Furi
- Ghost of a Tale
- Goodbye Deponia
- Grid
- Hard Reset Redux
- Iconoclasts
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Indivisible
- Infinite Minigolf
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- Lumines Remastered
- Metro Exodus
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection
- Obduction
- Overcooked 2
- Panzer Dragoon
- Paper Beast
- R-Type Dimensions EX
- Redout
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Rez Infinite
- Rime
- River City Girls
- Shadow Tactics
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
- Sonic Mania Plus
- Steamworld Dig
- Steamworld Dig 2
- Steamworld Heist
- Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Sythentik: Legion Rising
- Tacoma
- Tangledeep
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Trails of Cold Steel 3
- The Mummy Demastered
- The Sexy Brutale
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- Thimbleweed Park
- Under Night In-Birth
- Valfaris
- Victor Vran
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Wonderboy
- XIII
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Amazon Luna release date
There's no official release date at the moment, the service is in closed beta. The only way to participate is to receive an invitation. Stay tuned for updates!