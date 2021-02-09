Amazon Luna - everything you need to know about Amazon’s new cloud gaming service





The main difference between Luna and Stadia is that instead of buying games, with Luna you subscribe to channels. There are only two channels at the moment - Luna+ and Ubisoft+, both offering a 1080p/60Hz gaming experience (with 4K on the way). The service is in closed beta now in the US and you must receive an invitation to participate.



Luna+ costs $5.99/mo and offers 50 titles - you’ve probably never heard most of the titles - but you do get some big ones, such as Control, Metro Exodus, GRID.



The Ubisoft+ channel subscription will set you back $14.99/mo but as you might’ve guessed, it gives you access to Ubisoft games , including Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Odyssey, Origins, and Syndicate are also available), Far Cry 5, Watch Dogs, The Division and more.



Amazon Luna controller

What’s a cloud gaming service without a dedicated controller, right? Behold the Luna controller. It connects directly to your wifi and features Bluetooth and a USB-C connection for gaming on PC, Mac, Fire TV, and iOS mobile devices. Plus, its design closely resembles that of the Xbox controller, which is not a bad thing at all.



The slightly disappointing thing is that the controller operates on two replaceable AA batteries which you’ll need to change from time to time. Amazon claims that the Luna controller offers low-latency gameplay and it connects to 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks. The price of the thing is $49.99 but you can’t buy it unless you’re enrolled in the early access program.



Amazon Luna supported devices

There are various ways to play Luna games - you can install the service on Windows or Mac systems (Windows 10/OS X 10.13+ required), you can play on Fire TV Devices, use iOS14 phones and tablets, and also Android phones sporting version 9 or higher. Here’s a list of all Android phones that are officially supported:



Google Pixel Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Samsung Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9 Plus

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 Plus

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 Plus

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

OnePlus OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus Nord



List of Amazon Luna games

Here’s the full list of Luna games included in the early access program. The interesting thing is that Amazon is matching Google’s initial ambitions to develop its own games for Stadia.

Amazon is doing this under Amazon Game Studios and the first two titles that are in the works are a battle royale game called Crucible and an open world MMO called New World.



Abzu

A Plague Tale: Innocence

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Atomik: RunGunJumpGun

Blasphemous

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Blazing Chrome

Bloodstained

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Contra Collection

Control

Cook Serve Delicious 3

CrossCode

Deponia Doomsday

Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout

Everspace

Far Cry 6

FIFA 21

Furi

Ghost of a Tale

Goodbye Deponia

Grid

Hard Reset Redux

Iconoclasts

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Indivisible

Infinite Minigolf

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Lumines Remastered

Metro Exodus

Mighty Switch Force! Collection

Obduction

Overcooked 2

Panzer Dragoon

Paper Beast

R-Type Dimensions EX

Redout

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Rez Infinite

Rime

River City Girls

Shadow Tactics

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge

Sonic Mania Plus

Steamworld Dig

Steamworld Dig 2

Steamworld Heist

Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Super Mega Baseball 3

Sythentik: Legion Rising

Tacoma

Tangledeep

Tennis World Tour 2

Trails of Cold Steel 3

The Mummy Demastered

The Sexy Brutale

The Surge

The Surge 2

Thimbleweed Park

Under Night In-Birth

Valfaris

Victor Vran

Watch Dogs: Legion

Wonderboy

XIII

Yoku’s Island Express

Yooka-Laylee

Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

There's no official release date at the moment, the service is in closed beta. The only way to participate is to receive an invitation. Stay tuned for updates!





The days of consoles and gaming PCs are numbered! I’m sure you’ve heard that one before, right? Nowadays it seems that every big company is trying to hop on that train - you’ve got your Google Stadia, arguably the most ambitious cloud gaming project, then there’s Microsoft xCloud, Nvidia GeForce Now, Playstation Now, Steam Remote Play, and a bunch of other less popular names.Well, guess what? There’s a new kid on the block and it’s a rich and famous one - Amazon. The retail giant is launching its own cloud gaming service called Luna.