Samsung Galaxy S20 series July update brings some camera improvements too
More importantly, a new option is added that lets Galaxy S20 owners take advantage of Bluetooth microphones whenever they decide to record something with the Voice Recording app. But it's not just additional things that have been included in the update.
Samsung has decided to remove support for MirrorLink, Car Mode, and Find My Car (via SamMobile). The update weighs in at around 400MB, a bit larger than the standard security updates Samsung delivers monthly. Also, keep in mind that the update is only available in South Korea for the time being.