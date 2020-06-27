Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy S20 series July update brings some camera improvements too

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 27, 2020, 12:06 AM
Samsung Galaxy S20 series July update brings some camera improvements too
Samsung Galaxy S20 owners, your monthly security update is here, but this time you'll be getting some extra features and improvements courtesy to the South Korean company. The update is indeed available in just one country right now, but it's safe to assume it will slowly expand to additional regions in the coming days.

First off, the update brings the expected July 2020 security update, but the changelog also confirms that a couple of camera improvements are included too. For example, video stabilization and zoom functions have been enhanced to perform better and offer improved results.

More importantly, a new option is added that lets Galaxy S20 owners take advantage of Bluetooth microphones whenever they decide to record something with the Voice Recording app. But it's not just additional things that have been included in the update.

Samsung has decided to remove support for MirrorLink, Car Mode, and Find My Car (via SamMobile). The update weighs in at around 400MB, a bit larger than the standard security updates Samsung delivers monthly. Also, keep in mind that the update is only available in South Korea for the time being.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple
Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Leaked high-quality render does the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Preview: Hands-on with all the new features

Popular stories

Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know
Popular stories
Dummy units reveal the three different 5G Apple iPhone 12 screen sizes
Popular stories
Leaked high-quality render does the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless