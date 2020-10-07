Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Samsung Android Apps

Samsung Bixby Vision to be discontinued at the end of October

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 07, 2020, 10:33 AM
Samsung Bixby Vision to be discontinued at the end of October
Samsung has been pushing lots of extra features to Bixby, its digital assistant, and a direct competitor to Google Assistant. Unfortunately, not many of these features found an audience among Galaxy users, so Samsung has decided to discontinue some of them and focus on those that are truly useful.

Bixby Vision is a feature that lets users retrieve information about various objects in the world around them by opening the camera. The feature has two modes that offer different information: Lens mode and App mode. The former will give you restaurant recommendations, information on meals, as well as the option to find similar items in a photo.

While in App mode, Bixby Vision uses augmented reality (AR) to let you try out makeup, sunglasses, and more. You can even use the App mode to see how furniture would look in your home.

Unfortunately, Bixby Vision isn't a success for Samsung, so the South Korean company confirmed (via AndroidPolice) that the feature will be discontinued at the end of October. In particular, Samsung revealed that the AR features of Bixby Vision will no longer be supported starting from the end of the month, including Places, Makeup, Home Decor, and Styling.

It's not clear what does it mean for the future of Bixby, but rumor has it that Samsung and Google have been negotiating a deal that will ultimately replace Bixby with Google Assistant.

