Samsung Bixby Vision to be discontinued at the end of October
While in App mode, Bixby Vision uses augmented reality (AR) to let you try out makeup, sunglasses, and more. You can even use the App mode to see how furniture would look in your home.
Unfortunately, Bixby Vision isn't a success for Samsung, so the South Korean company confirmed (via AndroidPolice) that the feature will be discontinued at the end of October. In particular, Samsung revealed that the AR features of Bixby Vision will no longer be supported starting from the end of the month, including Places, Makeup, Home Decor, and Styling.
It's not clear what does it mean for the future of Bixby, but rumor has it that Samsung and Google have been negotiating a deal that will ultimately replace Bixby with Google Assistant.