MediaTek dethrones Qualcomm to become world’s biggest smartphone chipset vendor
After Huawei beat both Apple and Samsung by selling more smartphones than any other manufacturer in Q2 2020, Qualcomm was largely edged out of China. The latter's stocks suffered somewhat in December following a report that Apple could begin manufacturing its own modem chips for its iPhones, ending reliance on Qualcomm (Apple is already building the chip design center).
Xiaomi was MediaTek's biggest customer last year, ordering 63.7 million units, with Oppo coming in second with 55.3 million. Samsung, however, has the biggest year-over-year growth in MediaTek, increasing its purchases 254.5% year-over-year for a total of 43.3 million shipments last year.
Low-end and mid/low-end devices were popular with buyers. MediaTek's ability to (present) an alternative to Qualcomm chips in this price segment helped the company grow. —Li
The majority of the system-on-a-chip company's success comes thanks to China and India, the biggest consumers of the aforementioned mid-range MediaTek-powered phones. Zaker Li, a senior Omdia analyst, has stated that the key to MediaTek's success last year was its key price segments balancing budget with quality, to which many turned as the smartphone market began its recovery in the second half of 2020 in the wake of the pandemic.