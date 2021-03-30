MediaTek dethrones Qualcomm to become world’s biggest smartphone chipset vendor









We already knew MediaTek was on the path to success when it launched its new 5G modem—the M80 —this February, with blazing peak speeds of 7.67Gbps downlink and 3.76Gbps uplink, keeping Qualcomm on its toes. MediaTek's chips have been seriously increasing in popularity with low- and mid-tier phones over the years, and have grown to include the Samsung A-series (as of 2019), Nokia, Oppo, Xiaomi, ZTE, Realme, and Motorola models.





Xiaomi was MediaTek's biggest customer last year, ordering 63.7 million units, with Oppo coming in second with 55.3 million. Samsung, however, has the biggest year-over-year growth in MediaTek, increasing its purchases 254.5% year-over-year for a total of 43.3 million shipments last year.









The majority of the system-on-a-chip company's success comes thanks to China and India, the biggest consumers of the aforementioned mid-range MediaTek-powered phones. Zaker Li, a senior Omdia analyst, has stated that the key to MediaTek's success last year was its key price segments balancing budget with quality, to which many turned as the smartphone market began its recovery in the second half of 2020 in the wake of the pandemic.







