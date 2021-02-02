Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
5G

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm with its new M80 ultra-fast 5G modem

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 02, 2021, 4:08 AM
MediaTek takes on Qualcomm with its new M80 ultra-fast 5G modem
Qualcomm and MediaTek were quick to announce new 5G chipsets this year, but the competition between the two rages on as the Taiwanese chipmaker has just revealed a brand-new 5G modem, the M80.

Unlike Dimensity 1100 and 1200, MediaTek's new 5G chipsets for 5G flagships, the M80 is an ultra-fast 5G modem that supports mmWave. In fact, the M80 is MediaTek's first 5G model that supports blazing-fast speed on both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures.

The 5G model can achieve a peak rate of 7.67Gbps in the downlink and 3.76Gbps in the uplink. It also supports dual 5G SIM, dual 5G NSA and SA networks, and dual voice over new radio (VoNR) for stable connectivity.

With the new M80 modem, MediaTek wants to make its entrance on the 5G market in the US where support for sub-6GHz and mmWave networks is mandatory in many cases. Despite the fact that mmWave networks don't cover as much area as “regular” 5G networks and can't penetrate buildings, it's the fastest of its kind.

Apart from offering the latest 5G network standards, the M80 integrates MediaTek's 5G UltraSave technologies that feature extensive power-saving enhancements. Also, thanks to another technology embedded inside the modem, the M80 will regularly remain powered in connected standby even when there is no data activity.

MediaTek's M80 5G modem can be used inside smartphones, PCs, Mi-Fi hotspots, and IoT devices. The first smartphones powered by the M80 5G modem are expected to hit the market later in 2021.

Featured stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple doesn't seem too impressed with Galaxy S21's new and improved in-display fingerprint reader
Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless