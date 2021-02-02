MediaTek takes on Qualcomm with its new M80 ultra-fast 5G modem
Unlike Dimensity 1100 and 1200, MediaTek's new 5G chipsets for 5G flagships, the M80 is an ultra-fast 5G modem that supports mmWave. In fact, the M80 is MediaTek's first 5G model that supports blazing-fast speed on both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures.
With the new M80 modem, MediaTek wants to make its entrance on the 5G market in the US where support for sub-6GHz and mmWave networks is mandatory in many cases. Despite the fact that mmWave networks don't cover as much area as “regular” 5G networks and can't penetrate buildings, it's the fastest of its kind.
MediaTek's M80 5G modem can be used inside smartphones, PCs, Mi-Fi hotspots, and IoT devices. The first smartphones powered by the M80 5G modem are expected to hit the market later in 2021.