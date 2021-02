MediaTek takes on Qualcomm with its new M80 ultra-fast 5G modem

Qualcomm and MediaTek were quick to announce new 5G chipsets this year, but the competition between the two rages on as the Taiwanese chipmaker has just revealed a brand-new 5G modem, the M80.Unlike Dimensity 1100 and 1200, MediaTek's new 5G chipsets for 5G flagships , the M80 is an ultra-fast 5G modem that supports mmWave. In fact, the M80 is MediaTek's first 5G model that supports blazing-fast speed on both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures.The 5G model can achieve a peak rate of 7.67Gbps in the downlink and 3.76Gbps in the uplink. It also supports dual 5G SIM, dual 5G NSA and SA networks, and dual voice over new radio (VoNR) for stable connectivity.With the new M80 modem, MediaTek wants to make its entrance on the 5G market in the US where support for sub-6GHz and mmWave networks is mandatory in many cases. Despite the fact that mmWave networks don't cover as much area as “regular” 5G networks and can't penetrate buildings, it's the fastest of its kind.Apart from offering the latest 5G network standards, the M80 integrates MediaTek's 5G UltraSave technologies that feature extensive power-saving enhancements. Also, thanks to another technology embedded inside the modem, the M80 will regularly remain powered in connected standby even when there is no data activity.MediaTek's M80 5G modem can be used inside smartphones, PCs, Mi-Fi hotspots, and IoT devices. The first smartphones powered by the M80 5G modem are expected to hit the market later in 2021.