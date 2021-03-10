Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Apple

Apple is building a billion-dollar 5G chip design center to wean off Qualcomm

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 10, 2021, 3:45 AM
Apple is building a billion-dollar 5G chip design center to wean off Qualcomm
Apple is taking a serious step towards expanding its horizons on the 5G wireless frontier. It surprised us today with its announcement of an investment of over a billion dollars for a new state-of-the-art chip design facility in Munich, Germany.

The chosen location for expansion is a logical decision for Apple, as Munich already houses its largest development center in Europe—boasting 1500 engineers from 40 different countries. The facility will be 100% powered by reneweable energy (a tradition Apple began in 2014), and is set to become Europe's biggest development site for mobile wireless semiconductors and software. 



I couldn't be more curious about what our engineering teams in Munich will discover - from exploring new possibilities in 5G technology to a new generation of technologies that will enable even more performance, speed and connectivity. —Tim Cook

In fact, this may be the first step to Apple's plan to phase away from buying Qualcomm modem chips by finally developing their own modems. They have been open about their desire to complete their internal processing ecosystem, having already designed their own in-house A14 SoC (system-on-a-chip)—which houses all of Apple smartphones' microchips except for the modem.  

The teams are [working on] the development, integration and optimization of radio modems for Apple products.

The new facility will cover over 300,000 square feet and is set to open in late 2022. Its green-themed design will reflect Munich's values of "tradition, humanity, and innovation" and sources local materials. According to Apple, this guarantees it a Gold certification in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) by launch day.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 5 review
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders show off AirPods Pro-inspired design
Popular stories
Samsung announces its second Unpacked event of the year for March 17th
Popular stories
The date of Google's Pixel 5a announcement event may have just leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless