Pandora podcasts launched on all Alexa-enabled devices
Before you can start listening to your favorite podcasts on an Alexa device, you must have the Alexa app installed on your Android or iOS handset. Then, open the app and select Menu / Settings / Music & Podcasts / Default Services. Make sure that you select Pandora under the Podcasts options so you can start using your voice to listen to podcasts on your Alexa device.
Multiple voice commands can be used to start a podcast: “Alexa, play the latest episode of Ted Talks Daily,” Alexa, play the next episode,” “Alexa, skip ahead two minutes,” and many more.
If you've already linked your Pandora account to Alexa for music, you don't have to re-link it again, just make sure that you download the latest version of the Alexa app on your phone.