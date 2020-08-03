iOS Android Apps Wireless service Amazon

Pandora podcasts launched on all Alexa-enabled devices

by Cosmin Vasile
Aug 03, 2020
Pandora and Spotify have both been working on new ways to bring their podcasts portfolios to larger audiences. Pandora's most recent move in that regard is quite bold and, frankly speaking, we don't know why it hasn't been done earlier.

Starting today, all Pandora podcasts are available on Alexa-enabled devices, including Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show. The new feature is available to all Pandora users across all tiers of service, they just need to link their accounts to Alexa for music listening.

Before you can start listening to your favorite podcasts on an Alexa device, you must have the Alexa app installed on your Android or iOS handset. Then, open the app and select Menu / Settings / Music & Podcasts / Default Services. Make sure that you select Pandora under the Podcasts options so you can start using your voice to listen to podcasts on your Alexa device.

Multiple voice commands can be used to start a podcast: “Alexa, play the latest episode of Ted Talks Daily,” Alexa, play the next episode,” “Alexa, skip ahead two minutes,” and many more.

If you've already linked your Pandora account to Alexa for music, you don't have to re-link it again, just make sure that you download the latest version of the Alexa app on your phone.

