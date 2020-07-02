Android Apps

Pandora finally getting one of the most requested features

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 02, 2020, 1:05 PM
Pandora finally getting one of the most requested features
It looks like Pandora has finally confirmed that one of the most requested features is now available on Android devices: dark mode. The only downside is that the new dark mode will only work on devices running Android 10 or higher, as well as Samsung phones that support Night Mode.

The official changelog discovered by AndroidPolice reveals that users who own compatible devices will now be able to switch to dark mode to lower the brightness of the interface with just one tap. Apart from adding a dark theme, Pandora made some changes to podcasts.

Basically, with the latest version of Pandora, both Plus and Premium subscribers will have access to offline podcasts. This feature lets you listen to your favorite episodes and series while on the move, even if you don't have internet.

It's worth mentioning that the new dark mode isn't available in all countries yet. Usually, these updates roll out in stages, so it will take some time until these new features go live for everyone. Unless Pandora has decided to test it before make it available to a larger audience.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google discontinues Pixel 3a series as everyone awaits the introduction of the Pixel 4a
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 1 II Review
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G press renders show off camera bump and more
Popular stories
Testing Verizon's 5G network in New York City: here are the top speeds we found

Popular stories

Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless