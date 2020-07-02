Pandora finally getting one of the most requested features
Basically, with the latest version of Pandora, both Plus and Premium subscribers will have access to offline podcasts. This feature lets you listen to your favorite episodes and series while on the move, even if you don't have internet.
It's worth mentioning that the new dark mode isn't available in all countries yet. Usually, these updates roll out in stages, so it will take some time until these new features go live for everyone. Unless Pandora has decided to test it before make it available to a larger audience.