Pandora finally getting one of the most requested features

It looks like Pandora has finally confirmed that one of the most requested features is now available on Android devices: dark mode. The only downside is that the new dark mode will only work on devices running Android 10 or higher, as well as Samsung phones that support Night Mode.The official changelog discovered by AndroidPolice reveals that users who own compatible devices will now be able to switch to dark mode to lower the brightness of the interface with just one tap. Apart from adding a dark theme, Pandora made some changes to podcasts.Basically, with the latest version of Pandora, both Plus and Premium subscribers will have access to offline podcasts. This feature lets you listen to your favorite episodes and series while on the move, even if you don't have internet.It's worth mentioning that the new dark mode isn't available in all countries yet. Usually, these updates roll out in stages, so it will take some time until these new features go live for everyone. Unless Pandora has decided to test it before make it available to a larger audience.