Android Software updates OnePlus

New OnePlus Nord update adds camera improvements, more

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 10, 2020, 3:41 AM
New OnePlus Nord update adds camera improvements, more
OnePlus Nord is already at its second update, although it was launched on the market very recently. While this isn't a bad thing, it's a sign that there's a lot of room for improvement. Also, both these updates come with fixes for issues that have been discovered shortly after the phone's market launch.

Starting today, a second update is making its way to OnePlus Nord devices all over the world. For the most part, this update addresses a couple of issues and adds some system and camera improvements, which you can find below:

System
  • Improved launch speed of Gallery
  • Improved display experience
  • Fixed issue of being unable to join Red Cable Club (IN only)
  • Fixed issue of background music pausing when launching the front camera

Camera
  • Improved quality of video calls
  • Improved color accuracy and white balance for low-light selfies
  • Improved vibrancy and color accuracy of the macro camera

Cloud Service
  • Fixed issue of syncing Notes (IN only)

OnePlus revealed the contents of the update less than an hour ago, so be patient if you don't see the update on your phone yet. The Chinese company usually rolls out these updates incrementally, which means they usually take a few days to reach all users.

