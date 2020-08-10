New OnePlus Nord update adds camera improvements, more
System
- Improved launch speed of Gallery
- Improved display experience
- Fixed issue of being unable to join Red Cable Club (IN only)
- Fixed issue of background music pausing when launching the front camera
Camera
- Improved quality of video calls
- Improved color accuracy and white balance for low-light selfies
- Improved vibrancy and color accuracy of the macro camera
Cloud Service
- Fixed issue of syncing Notes (IN only)
OnePlus revealed the contents of the update less than an hour ago, so be patient if you don't see the update on your phone yet. The Chinese company usually rolls out these updates incrementally, which means they usually take a few days to reach all users.