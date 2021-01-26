OnePlus 9 Camera app might feature tilt-shift, focus peaking, and mood mode
The OnePlus 9 might feature Tilt Shift and Starbust mode
The first feature that was discovered is called Tilt-Shift, which is a technique used to make sceneries look like miniatures. The purpose is to create an interesting effect of the photo when objects can appear smaller than what they are in reality.
Another interesting mode is called Starbust mode: when the camera is pointed at a light source, such as the sun, the effect in the produced photo resembles a radiating star, instead of a dot or the realistic form of the sun. This feature will be fun to use and seems to be a good option for creative people that want to bring some art to more regular-looking photos.
Moon mode, Hyperlapse, Focus Peaking might be other OnePlus 9 camera features
Although the OnePlus 9 will probably not sport a telephoto camera, the phone will reportedly benefit from Moon mode for those of you who would like to take photos of the night sky. The Moon mode will give the user several filters that can modify the color of the moon for a more artistic look.
The hyperlapse option is pretty self-explanatory: a hyperlapse is in fact a moving time-lapse shot. Generally, time-lapses are stationary, while the hyperlapse can capture movement over long distances. For example, such a technique can be used to show a person that’s walking at a normal pace, while all the background people and objects change at a fast pace.
The last feature from the camera app that OnePlus is reportedly working on is Focus Peaking. It will reportedly allow highlighting of any object that is in focus - making it more visible for you when you’re shooting in challenging light situations, so you can be sure the object you want is in focus.
Keep in mind that at the moment there is no confirmation whether or not these features will indeed come to the OnePlus 9. When we have more information, we’ll make sure to inform you, so stay tuned!