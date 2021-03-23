This OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro battery life test reveals if they can match Samsung's Galaxy S21









Browsing test 60Hz

Browsing test 120Hz name hours Higher is better OnePlus 9 Pro 11h 45 min OnePlus 9 11h 45 min OnePlus 8 Pro 10h 54 min OnePlus 8T 10h 54 min Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 16h 7 min Samsung Galaxy S21+ 12h 11 min Samsung Galaxy S21 9h 6 min Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 14h 6 min Apple iPhone 12 Pro 12h 35 min Apple iPhone 12 mini 10h 56 min Google Pixel 5 12h 40 min name hours Higher is better OnePlus 9 Pro 11h 29 min OnePlus 9 11h 29 min OnePlus 8 Pro 10h Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 14h 43 min Samsung Galaxy S21+ 10h 50 min Samsung Galaxy S21 7h 47 min View all





On our web browsing casual use test, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro scored identical results, meaning that we did not get to see any huge battery life benefit from the dynamic refresh rate on the Pro. Compared to other phones, the OnePlus 9 series are just average on this test, and we found that to be also true in real life use where the phones would require a top up a bit earlier than other beefier flagships like the Galaxy S21 Ultra or the iPhone 12 Pro Max





Test #2: YouTube video streaming





name hours Higher is better OnePlus 9 Pro 9h 16 min OnePlus 9 9h 16 min OnePlus 8 Pro 9h 15 min OnePlus 8T 8h 48 min Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 52 min Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8h 27 min Samsung Galaxy S21 7h 36 min Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 8h 37 min Apple iPhone 12 Pro 6h 48 min Apple iPhone 12 mini 5h 10 min Google Pixel 5 8h 49 min View all





We also run a YouTube video streaming test and if - like me - you like to watch a ton of video on your phone, then the results here should be of value.





Unlike the browsing test, the OnePlus 9 series actually excel for watching videos not just because of the beautiful displays, but because battery life is so good in this use case. In fact, the 9 series were able to outlast the S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max here.





One thing we did notice is that if you use your new OnePlus phone at 120 Hertz, it will automatically drop to 60Hz while watching videos on YouTube.





Test #3: 3D gaming





3D Gaming 60Hz

3D Gaming 120Hz name hours Higher is better OnePlus 9 Pro 9h 6 min OnePlus 9 9h 6 min OnePlus 8 Pro 10h 33 min Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8h 40 min Samsung Galaxy S21+ 8h 36 min Samsung Galaxy S21 7h 9 min Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 8h 1 min Apple iPhone 12 Pro 6h 46 min Apple iPhone 12 mini 5h 10 min Google Pixel 5 6h 51 min name hours Higher is better OnePlus 8T 5h 15 min Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5h 3 min Samsung Galaxy S21+ 6h 5 min Samsung Galaxy S21 4h 14 min View all





Finally, OnePlus has done some clever cooling engineering to keep the phone at a reasonable temperature while playing games. And it also scores great on our 3D gaming test which stresses the GPU, while the other two tests put the strain on the CPU.





With a score of more than 9 hours, the OnePlus 9 series can last more than many other phones for your gaming sessions, be it PubG or Call of Duty Mobile.





Conclusion





At the end of the day, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro with their 4,500mAh cells are a mixed bag when it comes battery life. They do drain quicker than other phones in casual use, but thanks to clever cooling they last more than you'd expect in YouTube video streaming and 3D gaming.

