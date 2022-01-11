Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China: specs and details

Rado Minkov
By
0
OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China: specs and details
Over the past few days OnePlus has periodically given us more and more details about the company's upcoming new flagship – the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Early last week we got a OnePlus 10 Pro design reveal, which gave us the first and only official images of the flagship phone (until now), showcasing its signature Hasselblad-branded camera array. This was followed a few days later with an official OnePlus 10 Pro spec sheet, and then a showcase of OnePlus 10 Pro camera features and camera samples.

Today, January 11, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched in China, but we're yet to know its price and exact release dates for its global launch, which will include the US, Europe and India.

With this launch, OnePlus has shared more details, along with more images of the OnePlus 10 Pro in its two colors – which are named Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. Check those out below:

Images of the OnePlus 10 Pro in its two color variants



More details on the OnePlus 10 Pro's specs


The OnePlus 10 Pro features flagship 2022 specs: 12GB of RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with either 128GB or 256GB.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is also packing the largest battery on a OnePlus phone yet – 5000 mAh. When it comes to charging, we're dealing with 80W "SuperVOOC Flash Charge" (previously called "Warp Charge"), while wirelessly the phone can charge at 50W "AirVOOC". And to top it all off, it also supports reverse wireless charging. Thanks to that fast charging, according to the company that huge battery can be charged from 0% to 100% in just 32 minutes, or wirelessly in just 47 minutes.

On the front of the phone we have a large 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is variable for the sake of battery life, and can go as low as 1Hz when appropriate. According to OnePlus, the 10 Pro’s display is also first in the industry with Dual Color Calibration, meaning it has gone through careful calibration in order to display accurate and natural colors at both high and low brightness.

As for software, OnePlus claims that when the phone launches in North America, Europe and India later this year, it will sport Android 12 with OxygenOS 12. On the Chinese market, the latter is ColorOS 12.1 instead.

The OnePlus 10 Pro's main camera is 48 megapixels, the ultra-wide is 50MP and the telephoto is 8MP. The selfie shooter at the top-left corner of the display is 32MP.

Do you also want to learn more about the OnePlus 10 Pro's signature Hasselblad camera, its key features, and see sample images taken with it? Also check out:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung reportedly delayed the Exynos 2200 release
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Samsung reportedly delayed the Exynos 2200 release
Android 13 expected to allow device to device media transfer with a tap
by Alan Friedman,  0
Android 13 expected to allow device to device media transfer with a tap
US carriers start rolling out Android 12 to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
US carriers start rolling out Android 12 to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Apple writes about how its Services segment fared in 2021
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple writes about how its Services segment fared in 2021
Experts attempt to make sense of OnePlus 10 Pro's China-first release
by Anam Hamid,  0
Experts attempt to make sense of OnePlus 10 Pro's China-first release
T-Mobile stirs yet another controversy by blocking Apple's latest iPhone privacy tool
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
T-Mobile stirs yet another controversy by blocking Apple's latest iPhone privacy tool
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless